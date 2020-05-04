Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber pleaded with residents Monday to remain vigilant even as the state eases restrictions stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On his weekly Facebook webcast, Webber said he was "very worried" about a spike in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, after encountering what he called a "very disturbing" scene when he ventured out of his home over the weekend.
People were out in large numbers, and many weren't wearing masks or practicing social distancing, the mayor said during the virtual news conference.
"We’re in a very dangerous moment where the perception that we can reopen is interpreted as a message that all bets are off and we can go back to close proximity, no hand-washing, no masks, no social distancing," said Webber, who noted he left his home once to buy groceries and twice to walk his dogs Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
"I hope everybody gets the message that even as the governor has said we can reopen gradually and carefully, that doesn’t mean that [people don’t have to] continue to be cautious and careful in what we do," he said. "In fact, I think if we’re going to loosen some aspects of our daily life, we need to be even tighter on some of them."
Webber, who was appointed to serve on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Mayors' Council on Economic Recovery to help advise her administration on the reopening of the state's economy, said he planned to bring up the issue when the group met with the governor's chief of staff Monday.
"I will be putting in my two cents," he said. "… It's a balancing act, and I think the governor has always said it’s a balancing act."
Webber said he would consider taking actions in Santa Fe that other cities and states already have identified as best practices, from better testing and contact tracing to faster and more accurate data "so we can be on top of this if there is a spike."
Among other things, Webber said there needs to be an examination of policies around temperature-taking.
"We're taking temperature now of our police and fire personnel. We're taking temperatures of people at the midtown shelter," he said, referring to an emergency homeless shelter in the dorm facilities at the city-owned former college campus on St. Michael's Drive.
"If we reopen more broadly, how can we do more pervasive temperature-taking?" he said. "And then, if we spot somebody who doesn't have a healthy temperature, we have to have a protocol for getting them tested. Reopening means thinking through, step by step, the protocols that keep people safe while allowing us to reopen."
It's up to the public to prove more businesses can reopen and that people will remain virus free, Webber said.
"I guarantee you if we don’t do it, if the numbers spike," he added. "I know this governor — she will put us back under a stay-at-home order, and that’s the right thing to do. At the end of the day, we’ll recover sooner rather than later financially, but the people we lose to COVID-19 are not recoverable."
Webber noted a new report by the federal government predicting 3,000 deaths a day in the U.S. as areas around the country begin to reopen.
"The war isn’t over, and we did not win. We are in the middle of this," he said.
"The danger here is we're going to see a second wave worse than the first wave," Webber added. "That's what happened with the Spanish flu. It could easily happen here if we pretend, if we imagine, that a reopening is a license to go back to not wearing masks, not using hand sanitizer, not trying to stay 6 feet apart. It comes down to how we want to act."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.