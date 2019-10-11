Colette Tindall Edeling, 55, of Brisbane, Australia, hits the road again from Santa Fe on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Tindall Edeling has been riding motorbikes around the world since February 26, 2019, with the Women Riders World Relay. The WRWR was started to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world by Hayley Bell in the United Kingdom. The rally takes riders to all corners of the globe. Tindall Edeling has visited 46 countries so far and she said "It’s been fantastic.” "I bought a bike on the Internet in London, mortgaged my home and got on a plane,” she said. Her children tried talking her out of it telling her it was crazy and not to mortgage her house to which she replied, “watch me.” She plans to keep riding until the end of the relay in February 2020. She is one of many women participating in the relay and they usually meet a new group of women rider in every country. And out of all the places she has ridden in the Balkans is most memorable for her. One of the people she met in Bosnia was a 26 year-old girl who lost her father in The Bosnian War. She describes the powerful feeling riding through cities where the building are covered in bullet holes. She ended up coming through Santa Fe and stayed at Jamie Smith’s home, a Santa Fe whom she met at the Canada-USA border. She is averaging about 300 to 500 miles per day and is heading to the Mexico border to hand off the relay to a Mexican group. After she hands off the relay in Mexico she plans to travel to Spain and then to Morocco to ride with the very first Muslim women’s riding group. So far she estimates she has ridden about 40,000 miles so far. You can follow her journey at aussiebikerchick.com. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
