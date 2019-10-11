Colette Tindall Edeling, 55, of Brisbane, Australia, hits the road again from Santa Fe on Thursday. Tindall Edeling has been riding motorbikes around the world since February with the Women Riders World Relay. The WRWR was started to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world by Hayley Bell in the United Kingdom.

