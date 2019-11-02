The Grim Reaper is welcome in at least one home in New Mexico.
Gail Rubin of Albuquerque has two black cats, a penchant for button-ups with embroidered skulls, matching cowboy boots stitched with neon calaveras — and she can’t stop talking about death.
She’s got the certificate to prove it.
Rubin, 61, uses her background in event planning and public relations to try to help people think about their funerals, wills and plan for their deaths.
Her technique to broach a touchy topic? Jokes.
No, seriously.
“Just like talking about sex won’t make you pregnant, talking about death won’t make you dead,” she said, describing the motto that shaped her professional journey for nearly a decade.
She’s a certified thanatologist — the term for someone who studies death and terminal illness — according to the Association for Death Education and Counseling.
Rubin is an organizer of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival that will be held Wednesday at the Berardinelli McGee Life Event Center in Santa Fe. The self-described “Doyenne of Death” also uses informal gatherings, called Death Cafés, at funeral homes to broach big questions about paying for and planning funerals. She described them as small events with food and drink and no agendas.
Rubin and other organizers are billing Santa Fe’s second annual Before I Die fest as full day of free, “death-positive experiences,” mixing informative talks with entertainment and humor. In one session, participants will learn how to write a personalized obituary “that tells your life story in a memorable way,” says a news release announcing the festival.
There will be discussions on death doulas, life after death and even communicating with the dead.
Other workshops help with will and estate planning, and how to navigate medical directives.
One of the fest’s featured events is the Newly-Dead Game.
No joke.
Loosely based on the old TV show called The Newlywed Game, the Newly-Dead Game will challenge participants to determine whether they’re prepared to die, with end-of-life directives, a will and funeral plans in place.
“None of us are getting out of life alive, so why not laugh a little while we’re at it?” Rubin said in a recent phone interview from the floor of a conference in Chicago — the National Funeral Directors’ Association’s International Convention and Expo.
She described the mood as upbeat, the floor covered in booths for software providers for funeral home websites, the newest in biodegradable caskets and even something she hadn’t seen before: soft-serve ice cream machines for reception rooms.
Rubin was attending to speak on funeral planning for the death-adverse and got some inspiration for her own events.
She gave a similar speech four years ago at an Albuquerque TedX event. In that talk, Rubin said 70 percent of people in the U.S. die without planning for a funeral, which can leave their families trying to fill more than one big hole.
“People don’t realize how much funerals cost and that there is a variability, and unless you shop around beforehand for the prices, the personalities and the facilities, it makes a painful situation even more painful,” Rubin said.
Many people don’t know that preplanning for a funeral is possible, she added. Rubin has taken her own advice, saying both she and her husband have a will and a trust, and put funeral plans on file with a funeral home.
“You can preplan and not prepay,” Rubin said. “And if you did prepay, what you’re actually doing is buying an insurance plan that would pay the funeral home.”
She said it’s typical for funeral homes to lock in today’s prices for services and casket costs in exchange for preplanning.
Another misunderstanding, Rubin said, is that buying a burial plot doesn’t mean the whole funeral is planned.
It’s the unwillingness to talk about death planning that inspired her to create a festival, she said.
Rubin has organized three Before I Die New Mexico Festivals and said the turnout is growing. Santa Fe’s attendance last year was over 100 people, she said, and 685 participants attended events statewide.
Rubin said it’s vital to start having these conversations before yourself or a loved one faces serious illness or dies suddenly.
“You can only laugh about death when it’s a distant possibility,” she said. “Which is why I do this festival: Without fear that people are going to die immediately, we can be honest.”
If you go
Before I Die New Mexico Festival: Free discussions and entertainment focused on end-of-life planning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Berardinelli McGee Life Event Center, 1320 Luisa St.
Death Cafés: Informal end-of-life planning events will be hosted this week in Taos, Española and Albuquerque:
Taos: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Golden Willow, 412 Sipapu Drive
Española: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at DeVargas Funeral Home, 623 N. Railroad Ave.
Albuquerque: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave. SE
