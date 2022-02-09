A few months after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales was frank about his prospects — and his determination to make the most of the days he would be afforded.
“With the time, certainly that I have in this world, I want to be able to make sure I’m putting every bit of effort into making sure where I can add value, where I can bring positive impact,” he said in an October 2020 interview with The New Mexican. “I want to be part of that.”
Friends say he wrung plenty from the next 15 months. But they were crushed upon hearing the news Gonzales lost his battle with the disease Wednesday.
Gonzales, Santa Fe’s mayor from 2014-18, was 56.
“Santa Fe is going to sleep tonight with a broken heart,” City Councilor Michael Garcia said. “Javier was a great, great man.”
Gonzales, once a rising star within the state Democratic Party establishment and the city’s first openly gay mayor, eschewed a second mayoral run to spend more time with his two daughters as the position shifted to a full-time role following a change to the city charter.
He worked for a time at Descartes Labs, then accepted a position as vice president and chief development officer of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation, where he helped raise money and awareness about Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
“During his time at Christus St. Vincent, Javier’s leadership and contributions to the work of our mission exemplified our core values of excellence and compassion,” Christus St. Vincent President and CEO Lillian Montoya said in a statement. “We are better for his having contributed to our mission and we will be less without him.”
After taking the job at the foundation, Gonzales publicly revealed he was diagnosed with cancer after he’d struggled with hip pain and a loss of energy. Doctors found a tumor near one of his kidneys and told him the cancer was advanced. At the time, he said he planned to live his life in 24-hour increments, focusing on family, friends and finding a sense of peace.
“I’m enjoying this space for as long as I possibly, possibly can,” he said at the time. “A person shouldn’t have to be diagnosed with cancer to look at the blessings in their life, to bow their head and give thanks for it.”
Members of Gonzales’ family could not be reached for comment, but his death elicited sadness from former colleagues, friends and high-ranking political officials who described him as a forward thinker who championed issues with passion.
City Councilor Signe Lindell, who was encouraged to run for office by Gonzales, said progressive issues were part of his fabric as a not just as an elected official, but as a person.
“He certainly was a progressive, but that was just part of who he really was,” Lindell said. “He was about caring about people and feeling that everyone should have the opportunity; and it should be an equal opportunity.”
Gonzales gained notoriety during his term after reaffirming the city’s stance as a sanctuary city in defiance of the Trump Administration’s increasingly stringent immigration policies. He made multiple appearances on Fox News as an advocate for sanctuary cities, bringing a national spotlight to Santa Fe.
He publicly thumbed his nose at the Trump Administration in a social media post after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official suggested arresting political leaders in sanctuary jurisdictions.
“The Trump Administration can find me at the Santa Fe Mayor’s office from 8-6 Monday-Friday, he wrote in a social media post at the time. “I will stand up for all New Mexicans keeping their families together.”
Gonzales also backed a doomed soda tax that would have added a 2-cent-per-ounce excise tax on sugary beverages, intended to generate some $10.6 million for the city. The hope was to use the funds for early childhood education opportunities. But the effort failed with voters, who voted against the measure.
He also was integral in forming the Mobile Integrated Health Office, a precursor to the city’s Alternative Response Unit.
City Councilor Chris Rivera said the Mobile Integrated Health Office was indicative of Gonzales’ willingness to try different ways to improve city services.
“Just such a great man, and such a great father,” Rivera said. “He did so much for this community, as a county commissioner, as a leader of the Democratic Party, clearly as a mayor. He is going to be missed. He definitely left us way too young.”
The son of former Mayor George Gonzales and grandson of former State Auditor Juan Vigil, Gonzales burst onto the political scene at just 27, winning a seat on the Santa Fe County Commission in 1995. He served two terms and was named its chairman.
He also served as the youngest and first Hispanic president of the National Association of Counties and spent four years as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
After announcing he would not seek reelection to the mayor’s seat, he contemplated a run for lieutenant governor, but ultimately dropped out of the race.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she got to know Gonzales on the campaign trail early in his career. She said she saw him step out “when it wasn’t so easy to be courageous as a politician” and “there were very few candidates for national office” who represented the LGBTQ community.
“He was incredibly courageous and proud and effective and kind and compassionate. He’s a remarkable father. He’s a remarkable, incredible friend,” she said.
“When I learned this weekend, in fact, that he was on hospice and his death was imminent, I have been very sad,” she said. “I have yet to call Estevan, his incredible brother, and his family and daughters to give them my personal condolences because I want them to have a little space and we’re going to write a statement, but I have lost a very good friend and New Mexicans have lost an incredible champion.”
Lindell said that while she considered Gonzales a mentor, she thought of him as a better friend.
“He was just that kind of guy that everybody in town thought he was their best friend,” she added. “He had that kind of magic.”
During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, members of the council offered their condolences to the Gonzales family and his two daughters, Cameron and Cadence.
Mayor Alan Webber, who succeeded Gonzales in the mayor’s seat, in a news release said he asked the governor to lower flags to half-mast in Gonzales’ honor.
“Mayor Gonzales was a beloved community member, a devoted community servant and a visionary community leader,” Webber said in the statement. “He was a true son of Santa Fe, the son of a former mayor and a dedicated and loving father. He and and his whole family have done so much for our community and given so much to our community.
“He loved Santa Fe and Santa Fe loved him back.”
