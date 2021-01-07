The unemployed will get an extra $300 per week in jobless benefits starting Sunday, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The federal stimulus money will go to standard unemployment claimants as well as the self-employed, contractors and gig workers enrolled in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
Congress agreed to add $300 per week to state unemployment payments and extend federally funded jobless benefits for 11 weeks.
People on standard unemployment will automatically get the $300 federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation payments starting Sunday for the weeks covering Dec. 27 and Jan 3.
That's also the case for people on extended jobless benefits with remaining benefit balances in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which was designed to give federal jobless benefits to people who used up their state benefits.
The state Department of Workforce Solutions is still waiting for guidance and funding from the U.S. Department of Labor for people whose benefits have expired.
The extended jobless benefits program ended Dec. 26, but claimants can resume weekly certifications on Sunday, with Workforce Solutions to cover the weeks of Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.
