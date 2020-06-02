The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will send letters to self-employed workers who received federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to offer new guidance after a letter last month raised fears that many would have to return their benefits.
A May 21 letter included “strong language” demanding repayment of unemployment assistance because of “overpayments,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said in a statement Tuesday.
The new letter will “provide guidance on how individuals can provide the department with the information necessary to clear any pending issues or alleviate a hold on their claim,” McCamley said, adding he “sincerely apologizes that the notices caused concern and frustration at an already stressful time.”
The May 21 letter was sent to workers who had applied for the benefits using 2018 tax documents, not knowing the U.S. Department of Labor had changed the requirements to 2019 IRS forms.
The letter made no mention of 2019 tax forms but did threaten civil penalties “if your overpayment is due to fraud.”
McCamley said the process of generating the letters is automated, so "several received the letter for reasons that do not rise to the level of intentional fraud.”
