The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions hopes to restore $300 of the weekly $600 that was added to unemployment payments through July 31 and had served as a crucial lifeline for the jobless.
The state on Wednesday applied for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to enable the department to add $300 to weekly unemployment payments, Workforce Solutions spokeswoman Stacy Johnston said.
“Though it is unclear at this time when funding will become available, or how much funding is available, the Department will work hard to distribute funds to New Mexicans as quickly as possible,” Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said in a statement.
The weekly $600 in enhanced unemployment benefits from the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act stimulus funds gave many people unemployment payments larger than their work paychecks. But experts have said the payments simply allowed the unemployed to afford more of the basic costs of life.
