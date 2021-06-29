A financial nightmare that developed over the past 15 months at the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions is coming to an end as the state fully restores its $460 million Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has allocated $600 million to the fund from $1.75 billion in federal aid the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Money remaining from the allocation will be used to pay back $184 million borrowed from the U.S. Department of Labor to cover unemployment claims that rose to nearly 100 times the normal number during the coronavirus pandemic.
Workforce Solutions’ share of the federal aid amounts to about one-third of the total.
The Governor’s Office is expected to announce other distributions in the coming days.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham raised the ire of some lawmakers earlier this year when she vetoed from a budget bill $1.2 billion in spending that relied on the expected federal aid. She contended the Legislature does not have the authority to allocate federal funding.
House Minority Leader Rod Montoya and other GOP members of the House of Representatives said Monday they are calling for an extraordinary session of the Legislature to debate how to spend the $1.75 billion. Montoya said he plans to issue a petition seeking support for the session from fellow lawmakers.
House Republicans on Tuesday released a document they claimed was evidence of “backroom negotiations” between Democratic leaders and the governor on how to spend the federal money.
Matt Garcia-Sierra, a spokesman for House Republicans, wrote in an email that the document, titled Options for Allocating AARPA State Relief Funds, “was brought to our Leadership’s attention after the Legislative Finance Interim Committee meeting in Ruidoso last Friday.”
“I believe it was given to one of our caucus members at some point during the meeting and it was not on the public part of the agenda,” Garcia-Sierra wrote.
Along with the unemployment fund allocation, other large-ticket items listed on the document were $300 million for transportation, $150 million for the Higher Education Department for lottery scholarships, $250 million for legislative discretionary spending and $250 million for executive discretionary spending.
“The Governor continues to overstep her authority and take away the authority of our legislature,” New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the plan released by the Republicans was not produced by the Governor’s Office.
“It does not represent the governor’s ‘plan’ for the spending as alleged by the House minority caucus,” Sackett wrote in an email.
“I could not tell you whose document it is — it might be LFC’s, it might have been produced by House Appropriations, I genuinely do not know,” Sackett continued. “But anyone telling you it is the governor’s ‘plan’ — or that the governor has held any ‘meetings,’ ‘closed-door’ or otherwise, with respect to the federal stimulus, is bald-faced lying to you.”
Workforce Solutions has been waiting for the federal aid to shore up an unemployment fund that dried up as more than 100,000 New Mexicans sought unemployment benefits over the past year.
Unemployment benefits are funded with revenue from employer taxes. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund’s massive shortfall had raised concerns of steeply rising tax rates for businesses.
“Restoring the Trust Fund is essential to minimizing the impact that the pandemic will have on New Mexico businesses,” Ricky Serna, acting secretary of workforce solutions, said in a news release. “When combined with other provisions already approved by the New Mexico Legislature, this measure will further advance an economic recovery for the State.”
In normal times, the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund’s $460 million seems inexhaustible.
With as many as 148,000 people on the unemployment rolls in June 2020, in contrast to the roughly 1,700 before the pandemic, the trust fund was drained by mid-September — before the state’s second lockdown in November.
Workforce Solutions received a $284 million loan from the U.S. Department of Labor to continue paying jobless benefits. The first $100 million was paid back Thursday from the state’s general fund, according to a news release.
Workforce Solutions in coming days will calculate the new employer unemployment tax rates for 2022.
