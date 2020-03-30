The state Department of Workforce Solutions received more than 586,000 calls Monday through 2:30 p.m. following approval of federal funds that will allow contractors, the self-employed and gig economy workers to apply for unemployment.
The call number was so high because many people called repeatedly for hours trying to get through, several applicants told The New Mexican.
Many people applying for unemployment benefits were also stymied by the website, which often locked them out.
Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said people are issued a temporary password when they first apply and might not have entered the correct password. After three tries, the applicant is locked out.
Applicants also said they were mystified by the 14-minute YouTube instructional video on how to apply online, complaining the video did not correspond with the website. McCamley acknowledged an older video was on YouTube for the first five or six hours.
Many of the callers Monday were unemployed contractors, self-employed people or others who qualify for unemployment benefits for the first time through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump on Friday. Workforce Solutions is asking these people to refrain from filing an unemployment claim or calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at this time because the agency is not yet ready to deal with these new categories. This may take a few weeks, McCamley said.
“This is not something where we can flip a switch and turn it on,” said McCamley, adding the system still needs to be set up to handle these new categories. “We need an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor, plus we need to get training for staff.”
The federal provisions add 13 weeks of unemployment benefits after the state benefit period runs out plus an additional $600 per week to benefit payments for four months.
These provisions apply to workers losing jobs directly because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is my experience starting Sunday when you can first logon for the week. I have two jobs, i lost one due to COVID 19. The system pulled both my jobs up automatically as they pay into the social security system etc. However, the system would not let me move forward with the application unless I listed an end date for the job I currently still have. I have been calling non stop since Monday morning at 8am to get thru on the hotline: it rings and then just hangs up on me - over and over. I was able to reach someone in our local Workforce Solutions office and all she could offer was to "keep trying". Also, she was unaware that the CARES Act has expanded the weekly benefits and the NM web site gives the old/wrong information. Knowing that I would never be able to get in person help, I continued with the application indicating an "end date" for the second job that I still have and then uploaded a cover letter explaining my true employment/unemployment status. It's not comforting to realize that the tax paying public knows more about what the US Government has put into LAW than the state employees at Workforce Solutions who should be able to provide the most up to date information to their constituents.
I file quarterly wage reports with the DWFS website. The website has gotten a little better over the years but it needs some serious redesigning to make it more user friendly. After a previous suggestion was made to place the login button at the top of the home page it was done but if you click on it it takes one to a page that one still has to scroll down to the bottom of the page to logon... ridiculous. If one does not logon in exactly the right manner one gets kicked off the site after three tries and cannot attempt to logon again for 24 hours. This process could be simplified. The site closes down for "maintenance" every weekend... ridiculous. Keep it open during times that employers and other actually have time to deal with this stuff. not everyone has a secretary or bookkeeper to do this. Employers are already overwhelmed with the day to day details of running their businesses without have to mess with a user unfriendly website. Lastly, if someone wants to give you money please make it easy. a dedicated field at the top of the home page labeled "File Your Quarterly Wage Reports Here" would go a long way toward alleviating some of the angst of using this site. Last time I used it at the end of the last quarter I fetched around for a time before finding the field for filing the quarterly report. It's always a chore and I dread it every time. No surprise that this agency is caught completely flatfooted with the surge of unemployment filings. Good luck everyone
I remember this clown McCamley from his days in Las Cruces. It was clear even back then that he had his sights set on "Career Politician". Sucking at the teat of big government whenever he can, and then retiring with a hefty pension paid for by hard-working taxpayers. If an employee in private industry made not one, but TWO egregious mistakes like this, a pink slip would happen in 24 hours. But in the world of big government, he doesn't even get called on it. Incompetent then, incompetent now.
"Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said people are issued a temporary password when they first apply and might not have entered the correct password. After three tries, the applicant is locked out.
Applicants also said they were mystified by the 14-minute YouTube instructional video on how to apply online, complaining the video did not correspond with the website. McCamley acknowledged an older video was on YouTube for the first five or six hours."
How many of those 536,000 calls were actually answered? Maybe a few hundred. This is a story that screams for some true investigative reporting. Overwhelmed is one thing but total lack of preparedness and managerial incompetence are another.
Many are called. Few are chosen.
Seriously, what could go wrong here?
Get ready for the waste, fraud and abuse train...Its coming. And your great grandkids will be on the hook for all of it....2T is a LOT of $
