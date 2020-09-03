Artists in creative studios at Meow Wolf, operations staff at the arts and entertainment giant's popular interactive exhibit in Santa Fe and other company employees announced they have started the process of forming a union.
The Meow Wolf Workers Collective intends to join Communications Workers of America, organizers said Thursday..
“By unionizing, workers of Meow Wolf demand a seat at the table in matters of employment protection, diversity and inclusion, pay equity, clear paths to advancement and creativity within the company,” the collective said in a news release.
“The MWWC seeks protections from discrimination and harassment of any kind, and all other workplace matters that center around the happiness and wellbeing of Meow Wolf employees,” continued the statement, posted on the website unionformeowwolf.com.
The company — which has employed up to 500 people and announced in May 2019 it was instituting a starting hourly wage of $17 — has faced discrimination and copyright infringement claims by a handful of workers.
Union organizers still must gain approval to make the collective bargaining effort official, either by having a supermajority of Meow Wolf workers sign a petition or by holding an election in which more than 50 percent of workers vote in favor of unionizing.
Meow Wolf’s top executives — Ali Rubinstein, Carl Christensen and Jim Ward — responded to the unionization effort with a joint statement saying they believe the company would operate better without a workers union.
"Meow Wolf recognizes and respects our employees’ right to organize,” they wrote. “The policies, practices and culture already in place make our company a great place to work and we value our ability to work directly with employees. As such, we feel Meow Wolf works best without a union."
Union organizers said on their website they are calling for Meow Wolf "to stand by its progressive, radical roots and recognize our union."
"In doing so," the statement said, "Meow Wolf would not only live its mission of supporting artists, it would also go beyond the status quo of its peers in the industry. Meow Wolf would once again be a beacon for working creatives around the world."
The statement did not mention that Meow Wolf laid off 201 employees and furloughed 58 in April, following the novel coronavirus-related shutdown. At the time, Meow Wolf employed about 400 people.
But on another section of the union website, under "frequently asked questions" on why they are seeking a workers contract with company leaders, organizers mentioned three rounds of layoffs as well as jobs that have been outsourced to contractors.
“It's our guarantee for things like pay, safety, hours, healthcare, and [paid time off],” the collective stated. “It is protection from outsourcing, layoffs, crunch, and other unilateral decisions by management. … Without a contract, we have no guarantee that the security we enjoy now will be there tomorrow."
The company's exhibit in Santa Fe, House of Eternal Return, closed in March after the state issued its initial public health order calling for closure of nonessential businesses at the start of the pandemic.
Along with its flagship House of Eternal Return, Meow Wolf intends to open a second exhibit, Omega Mart, in Las Vegas, Nev., in early January 2021 as the anchor attraction at a “radically re-imagined” retail, art and entertainment complex called AREA15.
A third Meow Wolf interactive exhibit is expected to open later in 2021 in Denver, and projects could follow in Washington, D.C., and Phoenix.
Good. Meow Wolf is notorious for questionable and preferential treatment of its employees, and this is a bold step forward - one that, perhaps, workers within other organizations might choose to mimic. One giant leap for creatives - and employees - everywhere.
