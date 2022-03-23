The Meow Wolf Workers Collective has reached a tentative agreement with Meow Wolf on a four-year contract, according to a news release from the collective.
The agreement applies to more than 170 bargaining unit members, and now goes to members for ratification, the release states. The collective is a local unit with the Communications Workers of America, designated as Local 7055.
According to the collective, the agreement would provide significant pay raises, job security protections, overtime for salaried workers and doubled parental leave. Under the pact, $1 million would go toward immediate wage changes, the release states, adding that exhibitions workers in Santa Fe would earn a minimum of $18 an hour with a plan to reach $20 by 2025. Every current artist at Meow Wolf would make at least $60,000 a year, and no artist would be hired for less, the release states.
