A 19-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy at a Los Alamos day care center, according to online court records.

William Louis Macinnes of Los Alamos was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration and two counts of criminal sexual contact in early September after a student at Little Forest Playschool told his mother Macinnes had sexually assaulted him during nap time, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

The child’s mother told authorities the boy initially was reluctant to tell her what had happened because he didn’t want Macinnes — with whom he’d become close — to get in trouble, according to online court records.

Popular in the Community