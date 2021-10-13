Nanibah Chacon of Albuquerque paints a mural commissioned by the Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts at its new arts annex Tuesday on Pacheco Street. Chacon has been working on the mural, which depicts two Indigenous women holding baskets from the Ralph T. Coe collection, for a month.
