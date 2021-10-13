Nanibah Chacon of Albuquerque paints a mural commissioned by the Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts at its new arts annex Tuesday on Pacheco Street. Chacon has been working on the mural, which depicts two Indigenous women holding baskets from the Ralph T. Coe collection, for a month.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.