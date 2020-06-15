Work crews for Rio Arriba County are taking down a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate, which has been a focal point of controversy for decades in the town north of Española.

The development came as a surprise a few hours ahead of a planned protest by activists who have charged the statue is a monument to a brutal past of racial oppression.

A group of about 50 had assembled near the site by 1 p.m., with several visibly crying by the apparent removal of the statue. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

