ALCALDE — Work crews for Rio Arriba County took down a statue of conquistador Juan de Oñate, which had been a focal point of controversy for more than two decades.
A forklift lowered the statue down from its perch in front of the Oñate Monument Resource and Visitors Center along N.M. 68 in Alcalde, north of Española.
Witnesses said Rio Arriba County Manager Tomas Campos appeared at the site Monday and said the monument was being removed in order to protect it.
Attempts to reach Campos for comment on the removal were unsuccessful.
The development came as a surprise a few hours ahead of a planned protest by activists who have charged the statue is a monument to a brutal past of racial oppression.
It wasn’t clear whether that event would go on as planned.
A group of about 50 had assembled near the site by 1 p.m., with several visibly crying by the apparent removal of the statue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
I guess all the Catholic churches are next.
Bravo! These are amazing times! Why should we commemorate and literally elevate cultural oppression with monuments? I frankly hope they take down that ugly odelisk in the middle of the Plaza! More room for people to dance and enjoy our summer bandstand concerts !
In Friday’s New Mexican, AP Journalist Morgan Lee wrote that
“To Native Americans, Oñate is known for having ordered the right feet cut off of 24 captive tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed Acoma Pueblo’s mesa-top ‘sky city.’”
This in fact is a gross undercounting of the dead and maimed at Acoma. According to Wikipedia, in the fight for Acoma, “500 Acoma men killed in a three-day battle, along with 300 women and children.” Of the survivors, “many were sentenced to 20 year enslavement and 24 suffered amputations.”
Wikipedia goes on “Males between the age of twelve and twenty-five were also enslaved for twenty years along with all of the females above the age of twelve. Many of these natives were dispersed among the residences of government officials or at Franciscan missions. Sixty of the youngest women were deemed not guilty and sent to Mexico City where they were ‘parceled out among Catholic convents’. Two Hopi men were taken prisoner at the pueblo; after each had one of his hands cut off, they were released to spread the word of Spain's might.”
Oñate was for his nation and fellow Catholics, a brave Explorer and Saver of Souls who would hopefully send back to Europe fabulous wealth. For the Indigenous Peoples of the lands he 'explored,' Oñate was an Invader, an Enslaver, a Murder and a Thief.
Any Monument to such a powerful person must tell all the stories, not just His Story. This is doubly so for Monuments put up at Public Expense. Though a better step might have been to add a significant retelling of the story of Oñate and Indigenous Peoples, partisans of Oñate have stalled for so long, that the time needed for a discussion of such steps has passed by.
I do hope the statute is placed for safe keeping, until it can again be displayed with appropriate contextualizing.
