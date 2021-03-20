More than a year after the Santa Fe Police Department received a searing audit from a private firm lambasting the agency over evidence-handling issues — some so severe they impeded the prosecution of a high-profile homicide — officials are touting progress on a series of improvements.
They acknowledge, however, there is still a long way to go before the project is complete.
The department’s evidence room also lacks accreditation from the International Association for Property and Evidence.
The city contracted a consultant, 1413 Consulting, to help the department prepare for accreditation, but the effort was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.
The company did not respond to a request for comment on when it expects to be able to assist the agency.
Another firm, SCS Northwest Consulting Services, issued an audit report in January 2020 citing 37 deficiencies in the department’s handling of case evidence and its overall organizational processes. One of the more grievous findings the company cited was its inability to locate evidence for a randomly chosen sexual assault case from 2014, due to what the report called “unacceptable evidence management.”
Photos in the report showed an evidence storage room in disarray.
The firm recommended a slew of changes, from additional staffing and new evidence-tracking software to basic security upgrades. High-priority improvements should be completed within six months, the firm wrote in its report.
Some of the work is still not done.
One of the more critical items that remains to be addressed is the management of videos from body and dashboard cameras. Valdez said the department hopes to upgrade to a cloud-based storage system.
“We want to make sure that if it’s a traffic stop, we have [video] for five years. if someone needs it, if it ever comes up, we have that video,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of space, but we feel it’s important for us to have it for that length of time, for transparency and accountability.”
The audit came months after the city publicly acknowledged it had lost evidence in the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Selena Valencia in 2017. Her boyfriend, Christopher Garcia, 28, had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the young woman’s fatal stabbing, but the missing evidence led to a plea deal on a lesser charge of manslaughter.
According to the audit, many of the problems stemmed from the agency’s failure when it came to evidence room inspections and monthly reports, a neglected duty of the deputy chief of administration. That position was held by Andrew Padilla until he became chief of the department in 2018.
Padilla said last week he was pleased with the department’s work over the past year to clean up its evidence room.
“We began this process in 2018, prior to the Valencia case, and we now have improved technology, storage capacity and additional staff,” Padilla wrote in a email.
While Valencia was killed in June 2017, the fact that evidence was missing in the case didn’t come to light until two years later.
Potential for more missing evidence
In a presentation to city councilors earlier this month, Valdez said some progress has been made in five key areas identified by SCS Northwest Consulting as immediate concerns:
- A complete audit of all sexual assault examination kits.
- The replacement of locks and keys to controlled-access areas for evidence storage.
- The purchase of evidence management software with a bar-code system.
- The addition of more evidence technicians.
The department has hired more technicians, which increases staffing of the evidence room to seven days a week from five, Valdez told councilors.
It has finished upgrading and replacing locks and keys, and it purchased a bar-code system for evidence management, he said.
With access to an incinerator, the department also has begun to dispose of evidence in cases that have been resolved, Valdez said. Guns approved for disposal are now turned over to GunBusters, a company that specializes in the destruction of “confiscated and surrendered firearms.”
The upgrades were estimated at close to $1 million — $467,000 for the new equipment and $400,000 for new staff.
The department has not completed implementation of its new evidence management software and is working on an audit of sexual assault cases and sexual assault examination kits.
So far, Valdez said, it has been able to account for almost all of the evidence packets, often called rape kits, back to 2016. The department has identified two lost kits, including one from a 2018 child rape case involving a 4-year-old girl.
Enrique Palomino-Loya was charged that year after his young accuser, a relative, told her mother and a nurse he had assaulted her. The police department later said the kit had gone missing.
Mayor Alan Webber said at the time since-retired Detective Paul Ytuarte had lost the kit.
Ytuarte, a 22-year law enforcement veteran who had been with the department for 15 years, disputed that. He said he remembered turning in the evidence.
He specifically took the case to heart, Ytuarte told The New Mexican, because of the child’s age.
The other lost evidence kit was from a case in 2009.
Valdez said the department eventually found the 2014 rape kit cited in the audit.
It’s possible the department will discover more evidence has gone missing as it continues the auditing process, he added.
“The fact of the matter is our evidence room was not running the way it was supposed to be,” Valdez said. “It wasn’t the most ideal way of doing things. The potential exists that there may be other cases [where evidence is missing], and it’s sad.”
Jennifer Burrill, vice president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, said she believes it’s “highly likely” more evidence will turn up missing.
“I am happy that they’re trying to address it, but it’s not fast enough,” she said of the evidence room issues.
“When I say that justice has not been given to people who have had evidence lost, that’s on both sides,” she said. “That’s defendants who can prove their innocence and victims who didn’t get their day in court.”
‘Progress is very clear’
The Santa Fe Police Department denied The New Mexican‘s requests for access to the evidence room to compare its current state with images in last year’s report.
Cassandra Tapia, an evidence technician who joined the department nine months ago, said many of the physical changes to evidence storage were implemented before she came on board.
The staff is now implementing new evidence management software called EvidenceOnQ. They are working to complete the upgrade as quickly as possible, she said, but they are working amid the steady influx of new evidence.
“Time is always a huge challenge,” Tapia said. “There’s evidence coming in every day. We’re also working with existing evidence and integrating that into the system.”
The new evidence technicians received training from the International Association for Property and Evidence. Due to the pandemic, most of the training has been video-based. Tapia said they expect to receive in-person training in the next month.
Valdez lauded the work of the new technicians.
“They’re doing a tremendous job,” he said. “I’m taken aback by the amount of progress they’ve been able to make in such a short time.”
The mayor and city councilors also praised the department’s progress in overhauling the evidence room.
Webber said he believes the department has taken a “methodological and businesslike” approach to the improvements.
“The progress is very clear,” he said. “You can see the storage areas are better, more professional, the tracking of the evidence itself and the technology to do that is better. I think they are making very good progress.”
Santa Fe City Councilor Chris Rivera said he believes the evidence room is far more organized than before but acknowledged the department is not up to speed on the full recommendations.
Councilor Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez said the evidence room is “vastly better” than a year ago.
“Of course, it was concerning to see some of the problems and then to hear about some of the cases it had impacted,” Cassutt-Sanchez said. “… I am cautiously optimistic that some of the issues we saw in the past are now dealt with.”
