During the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Rancho Viejo Ladies Group could not meet in person, organizer Audra Hansche kept neighbors connected by asking them to email her about whatever they’d been up to.
Hansche compiled it all into a document to send back to everyone. Some wrote amusing stories of something as simple as cleaning out a cabinet. Another had been transcribing letters from the early 1900s, when her great-grandfather, working on the railroad, wrote home to his wife and kids.
“Oh, it was funny!” Hansche recalled in an interview.
Since then, the group has swapped unused items at the park, formed walking groups, shared recipes and learned how to use technology. They’ve hosted presentations by End of Life Options New Mexico and taken a field trip to El Rancho de Las Golondrinas to learn about local women’s history.
“We’re not short of ideas — we’re short of space,” said Linda Venturoni, who moved to Rancho Viejo from Colorado about eight years ago and became an active member of the group.
Lacking a place to meet, the Ladies Group wants Santa Fe County to build a Rancho Viejo Senior and Community Center. Rancho Viejo, a growing development, attracts retirees from all over, they said.
"This group has introduced me to a real community here, and I've made good friends through this group," Kris Jameyson, who moved to Rancho Viejo after she retired five years ago, told Santa Fe County commissioners in July. "A senior and community center in close proximity to or in Rancho Viejo would strengthen this community."
Hansche started the group in 2016 shortly after she moved to the area, when, to her surprise, 16 women showed up to a casual lunch she organized at Panera Bread.
“The next time, I made a reservation at a restaurant, and we’ve been rolling right along since then,” she said.
The group’s email list has grown to 165 women from their 50s to 80s, some of whom meet for a social lunch each month, book club meetings every other month, regular service projects and other activities such as presentations and crafts.
“It’s really nice because you don’t always get to know your neighbors,” Venturoni said. “It makes a big difference when you go out for a walk and you see people you know and stop to talk. ... It helps just in the day-to-day that we know each other, and we know who to call for certain things if we need help.”
Some in the group have formed close friendships and check on one another in a down moment or even travel together, Hansche said.
But finding places for about 30 women to socialize has become a real challenge. Restaurants are great but loud, especially for older people who are hard of hearing, Hansche said.
“We could be doing so much more if we had a place to call home,” she told county commissioners.
A developer, Rancho Viejo Properties, has unofficially offered up a 4.5-acre parcel beside the fire station on Rancho Viejo Boulevard for a senior and community center.
County Commissioner Hank Hughes helped the women add the project to the county’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, which means it is eligible for state funding. The county hopes to get $60,000 from the state for a preliminary engineering report about building on the donated lot, Hughes said.
"There are roads that need to be fixed, buildings that need to be fixed ... but the Legislature has a lot of money, and the county has the ability to bond out for money, so I don’t see why we can’t also do the senior center,” Hughes said in an interview. “This is a growing area in the county with a lot of senior citizens, and I would think that a senior center will eventually be needed.”
The multipurpose center could be a place for community groups of all ages to gather and hold events, the Rancho Viejo Ladies Group wrote in its proposal to the county.
The group plans to hold a town hall meeting in October to present its plans to legislators. Details on that meeting are still being set.