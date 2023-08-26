During the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Rancho Viejo Ladies Group could not meet in person, organizer Audra Hansche kept neighbors connected by asking them to email her about whatever they’d been up to.

Hansche compiled it all into a document to send back to everyone. Some wrote amusing stories of something as simple as cleaning out a cabinet. Another had been transcribing letters from the early 1900s, when her great-grandfather, working on the railroad, wrote home to his wife and kids.

“Oh, it was funny!” Hansche recalled in an interview.

