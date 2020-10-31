Kimberly Romero has a criminal record, though she’s never been convicted of a felony.
But due to what her public defender says is an apparent clerical error that mistakenly classifies her as a felon, she was turned away at the polls and may not be allowed to vote this year.
“I feel like it’s voter suppression, and I’m extremely motivated to vote this year,” said Romero, 49, who is living in a Santa Fe homeless shelter.
Romero was charged with battery on a peace officer, battery on a household member, filing a false report and criminal damage to property and several other charges in four different cases. All were closed after she agreed to plead no contest. In exchange, she was granted a conditional discharge in the cases.
That form of discharge is an opportunity sometimes offered to defendants with no prior felony convictions. It allows them to avoid the often life-altering consequences of having a felony conviction on their record.
In New Mexico, convicted felons lose their right to vote until after serving their time.
When told by a polling official she couldn’t vote, Romero called public defender James Plummer, who made a round of calls on her behalf and was able to track the problem to a data entry error.
A Rio Arriba County court employee in Tierra Amarilla had mistakenly entered Romero’s conditional discharge as a conviction, flagging her as a felon on supervision who was not qualified to vote, court clerk Leticia Cunningham said Friday.
Cunningham said the mistake was corrected Friday morning and Romero would be allowed to vote. But Plummer said Cunningham subsequently sent him an email from Rio Arriba County Bureau of Elections Chief Michele L. Jordan that indicated Romero would still need to provide proof she had completed her sentence before she would be allowed to cast a ballot.
In the email, Jordan cites a state law that says “when a voter has been convicted of a felony” their voter registration will be canceled.
But Plummer said Jordan and other officials don’t understand a conditional discharge is not a conviction.
In an email Plummer wrote to Jordan late Friday, he quoted statute on the issue and added: “This is a coding error from the clerk’s office and she should have never been flagged in the first place. Please remedy this issue as quickly as possible as Ms. Romero has precious little time to participate in this election.”
Plummer said he had not heard back from Jordan as of Friday evening and didn’t expect to until Monday, the day before the election.
Plummer said he believes some public officials have a significant lack of knowledge about defendants’ rights when it comes to voting.
“Because they don’t understand how the system works, it created this massive mess,” he said.
Plummer said the District Attorney’s Office in Española, where Romero’s charges originate, and the Corrections Department’s Probation and Parole Division both seemed under the mistaken impression that Romero’s conditional discharge disqualified her from voting.
District Attorney Marco Serna said Thursday he wasn’t familiar with the specifics of Romero’s case but added anyone on a pre-prosecution diversion or conditional discharge should call his office if they are turned away at the polls.
“We don’t want any kind of voter intimidation or suppression,” he said.
Plummer said the probation office seemed to think any defendant on any form of court supervision could be barred from casting a ballot.
“I have to agree in the past we have had [the] practice that everyone on supervision could not vote due to being on supervision,” Probation and Parole Region I Manager Labriana Belmontes wrote in an email obtained by The New Mexican.
Belmontes did not respond to a message seeking comment.
A Corrections Department spokesman confirmed individuals can vote while their conditional discharge is pending.
Plummer said Romero’s probation officer should have known her right to vote should not have been suspended for a conditional discharge. He added the issue is concerning because many defendants might be willing to accept a polling official’s denial without question.
Even if they question it, they might not be able to quickly resolve the issue without the help of a lawyer, Plummer said.
“I really believe I’m not the only person this has happened to,” Romero said Friday. “And other people who don’t know what their rights are would just say, ‘OK, I’m not gonna vote.’ If it happened to me, it could happen to anybody.”
