Nicole Chavez, a victims rights advocate whose teenage son was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albuquerque in 2015, announced her candidacy Thursday for House District 28.
"I went to my first legislative session in January 2016 and started to try and strengthen our crime laws in New Mexico. Since then, the crime problem in New Mexico has only grown worse," Chavez, 43, said in a statement. "Fighting crime should not be a partisan issue. We need to work together to fix New Mexico’s broken criminal justice system."
The district in northeast Albuquerque is currently represented by Rep. Pamelya Herndon, a Democrat. Herndon, who did not return a message seeking comment, was appointed to the seat after now-U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, also a Democrat, was elected to Congress in a special election last year. Before Stansbury and Herndon, a Republican represented the district.
Chavez is a registered Republican.
She spoke at the Capitol during the recent session in favor of legislation to toughen laws on violent crime, citing the shooting death of her 17-year-old son, Jaydon Chavez-Silver.
Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, called Chavez a "fierce advocate" for crime reform, as well as for protecting children.
"She will bring a new energy and compassion to the Legislature, and I look forward to serving with her," Diamond said.
