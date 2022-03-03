Nicole Chavez, a victims rights advocate whose teenage son was killed in a drive-by shooting in Albuquerque in 2015, announced her candidacy Thursday for House District 28.
"I went to my first legislative session in January 2016 and started to try and strengthen our crime laws in New Mexico. Since then, the crime problem in New Mexico has only grown worse," Chavez, 43, said in a statement. "Fighting crime should not be a partisan issue. We need to work together to fix New Mexico’s broken criminal justice system."
The district in northeast Albuquerque is currently represented by Rep. Pamelya Herndon, a Democrat. Herndon, who did not return a message seeking comment, was appointed to the seat after now-U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, also a Democrat, was elected to Congress in a special election last year. Before Stansbury and Herndon, a Republican represented the district.
Chavez is a registered Republican.
She spoke at the Capitol during the recent session in favor of legislation to toughen laws on violent crime, citing the shooting death of her 17-year-old son, Jaydon Chavez-Silver.
Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, called Chavez a "fierce advocate" for crime reform, as well as for protecting children.
"She will bring a new energy and compassion to the Legislature, and I look forward to serving with her," Diamond said.
Ms. Chavez has poured her life into researching and advocating for safety since the day her son died. Albuquerque and NM have had a soft spot for criminals for far too long. I am really interested and hopeful for her run in local politics.
“Strengthening crime laws” does not solve the problem. It is, like policing, after the fact. If she truly wants to make a difference and prevent crime, Chavez will need to understand that strengthening education, social services and community will get the results she wants, not a lock and key.
Ms. Chavez understands far more about poverty, crime, and root causes in New Mexico than you could ever hope to even if you spent a lifetime doing research.
Perhaps you should educate yourself about our community - and let us manage it ourselves in our way with respect for our culture and values.
Exactly Melissa, white rich ivy league liberals behind their gated houses with security officers at the neighborhood entrance telling people to defund the police. Now, Biden wants to not defund the police. What a joke. It is there entire philosophy to destroy all laws on the books, blame good guys with guns, erosion of civilization.
However, it is always better to 'strengthen crime laws' as well as to always increase funding for city, county, and state police. Society can not wait to see 'better results' from early intervention programs. Society need the police to protect ourselves from the murderers, thieves, and thugs that left-of-center people continue to raise and/or protect.
