Faith Hibbs-Clark can spot a lie a mile away.
In fact, the Rio Rancho deception expert and acting coach is so good at it, she teaches people to lie for a living.
“I knew as a kid there was something different about me,” she said. “I understood things others didn’t. I actually thought early on in my life that I was psychic. Later, I learned it wasn’t a psychic ability but an innate ability to read body language.”
People lie an average of 81 times per day, said Hibbs-Clark, 53, who lectures and teaches worldwide via online classes, in-person training and public speaking.
Her longtime student, Quinton Aaron, who has more than 70 film credits listed on his IMDb account, said although his career was set with the 2009 notable film Blind Side with Sandra Bullock, in which he portrayed a troubled teenager, he continues to learn “The Entertainment Lie” from Hibbs-Clark.
“Strengthening my craft over the years has been a pleasure,” he said, “Faith has been able to help me grow and enhance my skill set as an actor.”
Hibbs-Clark’s career began with a business in which she largely trained politicians and other officials to detect lies. She eventually determined, however, many were hiring her not to learn to detect a lie but how to get away with being dishonest.
Distraught by work with deceptive politicians, she began placing a heavier focus on a type of lying she can live with: coaching actors. She moved her office to New Mexico to be closer to a higher concentration of actors.
“As a society, we’re not getting more honest,” she said. “We’re getting more dishonest.”
Hibbs-Clark has identified 13 types of lies told on a regular basis, and she is proficient in identifying them all within minutes, she said.
“Our bodies will call BS on what we say,” she said, citing arms flailing in the air or what she calls the “Christ pose” with arms extended by the side, palms open, in an attempt to display innocence.
“Any time you say, ‘I would never’ and you project something into the future, your body will likely show that as a lie because your brain doesn’t have access to view the future. I see this one an awful lot.”
Her precise deception detection capabilities became evident in the 1990s, when she was taking justice and political science courses at Arizona State University. One of her professors administered a test to assess her aptitude for detecting lies through body language.
“I scored very high on it,” she said. “He talked to me about the possibility of working with the FBI. It didn’t really interest me, but then he introduced me to some trial attorneys and politicians. I opened my own firm. It was very lucrative.”
It wasn’t long before her office phone started ringing. Calls came from politicians who needed help in revising their body language when speaking publicly or to constituents. Among her clients was former U.S. Sen. John McCain and a New Mexico gubernatorial candidate. Trial attorneys needed advice in ascertaining the opinions of jurors. She even had calls from suspicious husbands, she said.
“I once had to analyze the body language of a wedding video,” she said. “And I definitely saw a sexual tension between the groom’s new wife and one of the groomsmen. Sure as hell, the wife and the groomsman were having an affair.”
Divorce scenarios were only part of the job’s travails.
“Once a deception expert, always a deception expert,” she said.
Her personal life suffered. Dating became a virtual nightmare, she said, because she struggles to turn off her deception detection abilities.
By the late 1990s, she had created a protocol for meeting with potential clients to discern their own level of honesty prior to signing them on. That’s when she discovered many were hoping to learn how to become better liars.
“It was very disingenuous,” she said. “I didn’t have to be aligned with them politically, but I had to know that they weren’t lying to their constituents.”
Her work became psychologically taxing, she said. “I once worked with a CEO who was clearly a sociopath.”
Her work with actors grew out of an Arizona-based casting company she established in the late 1990s, Good Faith Casting, which her daughter now runs.
“Actors would come in for auditions, and they were absolutely terrified,” she said. “That was my eureka moment.”
Acting is lying, she said, and “actors need to be believable in that lie.”
Hibbs-Clark developed her own scientific method to train actors. It utilizes the psychology that drives both overt and subtle body actions that transmit communications, even subconsciously, she said.
“What your brain processes as an emotion is reflected in your body. Those signals are transported through your body before you even know what you’re thinking, and that’s key for actors. We are showing what emotions we’re actually experiencing before someone talks about it.”
Acting is unique, she added, “because it’s the only lie that the other party is consenting to be lied to. The exchange is that they’re being entertained.”
Calls from actors began filling her calendar.
One such call was from the actor Emma Stone, probably best known for her portrayal of a journalist uncovering a racist South in The Help.
“She was 10 when she started with me and trained until 17. Then she went off to Los Angeles, and the rest is history,” Hibbs-Clark said. “I use her as an example a lot because she was so bubbly and optimistic, and she couldn’t get a local agent. I told her, ‘Just keep doing what you do and keep training,’ and she did.
“She knew how adamant I was about visual delivery, so when she made the argument to not go to college and go to Los Angeles instead, she made a PowerPoint presentation and presented it to her parents. They agreed.”
Aaron said the scientific acting method has set him free in a world where Hollywood tends to pigeonhole actors.
“I like her techniques,” said Aaron, who stands 6-foot-9. “I like that she thinks outside of the box. She can train you as an actor to get people to see you outside of those boxes.”
The 38-year-old actor said he has no plans to stop acting classes.
“A lot of A-list actors still have personal coaches they work with on the regular,” he said. “Becoming a pro doesn’t mean you stop. It means you’ve got to keep going. She’s my girl.”
Alonso Rappa, 22, said he started working with Hibbs-Clark prior to the onset of COVID-19.
“She’s helped me find my tools by looking at past experiences or looking back at my reactions and behavior and how I can apply that correctly in an audition or on set,” said Rappa, an Albuquerque resident who recently received his first audition callback for a movie planned for production in Mexico City. “Her approach is very scientific. For example, separating speech from movement. It allows the audience to focus on one thing at a time, and it looks more natural and feels more natural.”
Hibbs-Clark trains with a self-developed method she calls “coding,” Rappa said, referring to specific body movements that are made while experiencing certain emotions. “Like how to act when you’re stressed. I might scratch my ear or my neck. Once we’ve identified those things, she helps us put that into our acting.”
Jim Gulliford, who has landed roles in Better Call Saul, Daddy Daughter Trip and the Christmas film Holiday in Santa Fe, said he’s worked under Hibbs-Clark’s tutelage for more than 20 years.
“Everybody has a particular style, and Faith seems to get more into the psychology of it,” he said. “It’s how to approach an audition, then how to approach a character, getting to the mindset, creating a backstory.”
The core demand of an actor is to be believable while lying, Hibbs-Clark said.
“It’s all fake,” she said. “It’s how you can trick your brain into believing the lie and portraying characters that are more believable.
“Body language coding and reverse engineering are scientific principles. It’s a chemical cocktail of hormones, adrenaline and oxytocin. Those chemicals are released into the actor’s body, making them physiologically feel those emotions.”
Hibbs-Clark estimates she’s trained more than 50,000 actors globally. Classes range from film auditioning workshops to an introduction to the scientific principles of acting and a master’s program for actors, she said. Actors can also attend retreats or online lectures or limited in-person training.
When she’s not training or speaking at academic conferences, she offers what she calls coffee shop critiques in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, providing actors with a one-on-one chance to ask questions.
In the meantime, Hibbs-Clark is headed to her retreat home in France to finish writing The Acting Science Book, a compilation of her life’s work, she said.
“This is my legacy,” she said. “The goal is that this acting science method will be aligned with the other noteworthy methods through our generations over history, a historical benchmark. This is an acting method that changed the acting approach to this generation, and they will list The Acting Science Method as one of the influential acting methods of our time.”