Faith Hibbs-Clark of Rio Rancho works with Albuquerque actors Alonso Rappa, left, and Jim Gulliford on April 24 at Iconik Coffee Roasters on Guadalupe Street in Santa Fe. Hibbs-Clark gave up her job as a deception detection expert to train actors. She offers virtual acting classes, workshops and coffee house critiques, where actors can get a one-on-one coaching experience.

Faith Hibbs-Clark can spot a lie a mile away.

In fact, the Rio Rancho deception expert and acting coach is so good at it, she teaches people to lie for a living.

“I knew as a kid there was something different about me,” she said. “I understood things others didn’t. I actually thought early on in my life that I was psychic. Later, I learned it wasn’t a psychic ability but an innate ability to read body language.”

Faith Hibbs-Clark of Rio Rancho works with Jim Gulliford, an Albuquerque actor, at Ikonic Coffee Roasters on Guadalupe Street in Santa Fe on April 24, 2023. Hibbs-Clark gave up her job as a deception detection expert to prepare actors for the film industry.

