Welcome to the Sniderman family, Calvin.
Calvin, a 5-month-old tabby, was adopted by Lindsey Sniderman of Santa Fe a few weeks ago.
Calvin (formerly Ivan), was rescued in Portales by the area’s rescue group Labor of Love.
He, and other kittens, were transported to Dew Paws Rescue in Santa Fe.
Calvin then lived with a foster family in Eldorado until he became fully vetted and was ready for adoption. Sniderman saw him up for adoption on a Dew Paws Rescue social media page and knew he was the exact age and color of cat she was looking for.
Sniderman’s 12-year-old mixed breed dog, Buddy, was totally indifferent with Calvin when he first arrived. On the other hand, Sam, Sniderman’s 11-year-old “grumpy” tabby was “not too keen” on the new addition.
“He took it a bit harder than I expected,” explained Sniderman.
Since then, Sam is slowly coming around and able to be in the same room with the young kitten while Buddy totally loves Calvin.
Sniderman gives credit to Calvin’s foster mom for his successful kitten months.
“She taught Calvin socializing skills by allowing him to live and interact with other dogs and cats. Calvin loves to play, play, play, then sleep. Then play, play, play, then sleep again,” laughs Sniderman.
“I had been feeling in my heart that a young kitten would be coming soon, and here he is. A perfect little angel,” Sniderman said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Reyna is a lovely 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who weighs about 50 pounds.
She came to the shelter when her guardian could no longer care for her. Reyna has been learning new skills every day. She came in with an old fracture and had it surgically repaired. Her recovery is going very well. Reyna has all of the German Shepherd perks. She is a good size Shepard and would really enjoy someone who can give her the time and training. She enjoys doggie playgroups and going on long walks.
Drama is a beautiful 7-pound, 1-year-old domestic shorthair female kitty. Drama loves attention and to be pet. Her tortoiseshell colored coat adds to her personality.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
Española Animal Humane: Odin has been described by one volunteer as “a big marshmallow.” He is simply 71 pounds of buoyant, bubbling brindle sweetness. Odin is house-trained, excellent on a leash, patient, loving and happy-go-lucky. Apply for Odin at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Gypsy is ready to settle down and find some roots. This 7-month-old, 6-pound tabby gal loves to be held and will melt in your arms.
Dew Paws Rescue: Buddy loves to smile. Buddy is another sweet, scruffy boy waiting for a foster or permanent home. He is 2 years old, 11 pounds, good with people, kids and other dogs.
Mason is a 2-year-old, 50-pound boy looking for his forever home. He understands basic commands, is good with people and other dogs, walks well on a leash and is fully vetted.
Call 505-412-9096 or visit infodewpaws@gmail.com.
Felines & Friends: Rozina is a striking young Turkish Angora who was rescued with her sister Roza and other kittens. Rozina is shy but has learned to play with toys and enjoy gentle petting. She will blossom in a quiet loving home. To meet Rozina by appointment, visit fandfnm.org.
Wind and Song are energetic, playful, outgoing 5-month-old siblings. Song is a Russian Blue mix. Wind is a white and gray Tabby. These bouncy boys would do well adopted together or as friends for other young cats. Meet them at Feline & Friends’ Petco adoption center.
The Horse Shelter: Riley is a cute mare who is easygoing with her herd mates. She is difficult to catch at times but is halter trained once you have her. Riley gets along with mares and geldings and is an easy keeper who stands at about 14.3 hands high. Riley’s adoption fee is $250. Riley and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
