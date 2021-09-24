A woman was seriously injured Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk at Camino Carlos Rey and Rodeo Road.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m., Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital.
Her injuries were serious but she is in stable condition, Tapia said.
Any charges or traffic citations the driver may face are pending the investigation's completion, he added.
In a separate incident, an unidentified driver crashed a stolen vehicle into a home's garage around 12:10 a.m. Thursday off Lorca Court, Tapia said. Investigators are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.
