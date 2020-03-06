TAOS — A Ranchos de Taos woman indicted last year on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a three-car pileup that injured eight people and killed her sister took a plea deal this week.
Before accepting the deal, which calls for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, 26-year-old Iesha Hartt cited issues with the investigation, telling the court a fourth vehicle involved in the deadly crash was never mentioned in reports.
"I want to sign for the DWI, you know, because I admitted to the officer that I had been drinking — me and my sister," Hartt said during her plea conference Tuesday.
Still, she pleaded no contest to a charge of homicide by vehicle and pleaded guilty to counts of great bodily harm by vehicle and abuse of a child. Her young son, one of three children riding in the vehicle with her at the time of the collision on N.M. 68, suffered a broken arm.
Two elderly people riding in another vehicle suffered broken bones and other injuries that have caused lasting medical complications, according to Twila Quintana, a prosecutor with the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
An investigation into the December 2019 crash by the Taos County Sheriff's Office indicated Hartt was traveling northbound that evening when she attempted to pass a line of vehicles and crashed head-on with two other cars.
Hartt said that's not how the collision occurred.
"It wasn't a three-car pileup. It was a four-car pileup," she said in court Tuesday. "And that first car that hit us, it paralyzed my sister, and at that point, my sister was taken to the hospital."
Hartt said the vehicle hit her car head-on, causing her to rear-end a car in front of her.
At the scene of the accident, Hartt admitted she had been drinking and registered a breath-alcohol content of 0.10 that night, over the legal limit of 0.08.
She wiped away tears throughout Tuesday's hearing as she and state District Judge Emilio Chavez discussed the terms of a deal she was hesitant to accept because she said investigators had gotten it wrong.
"I was on a battle of taking it to trial," she told Chavez, who reminded her that would expose her to a possible maximum prison sentence of 42 years in prison if a jury were to find her guilty. Under the plea deal, she faces a sentence of up to 10 years, with possibilities of probation instead of prison time and a reduced sentence for good behavior if she is incarcerated.
Hartt's defense attorney, Ben Trujillo, said they had considered hiring a crash reconstruction expert, but they decided it was not worth the risk.
A sentencing hearing for Hartt will be held at a later date.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
