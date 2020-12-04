A Santa Fe business that sells electronic cigarettes is facing a new lawsuit alleging the battery in a device malfunctioned and set a woman's bed on fire, causing burns to 10 percent of her body.
Jaqueline Ochoa Giddens filed the lawsuit Thursday in state District Court against I-Vape Clouds on Cerrillos Road and Eve Energy North America, an Ohio-based company that sells batteries sometimes used in the devices, known as e-cigarettes or vape pens — short for vaporizers.
Giddens says in the complaint she purchased an e-cigarette from the store in December 2017. She was asleep on her bed with the device charging next to her, she says, "when she awoke to the smell of smoke in her room and the fire alarm going off."
The battery in the device had exploded and caused her bedding to catch on fire, the complaint says, adding the woman "frantically attempted to tamp out the flames with her hands, but the flames quickly spread onto her clothes, severely burning her upper torso and right side."
The woman was hospitalized, the lawsuit says, and had to leave a "dream job" in Santa Fe to go live with her sister in Florida. Her wounds became infected and required further treatment, according to the complaint.
Giddens' attorney did not return a call Friday seeking comment.
I-Vape Clouds owner Daniel Montano said he hadn't heard about the lawsuit Friday and declined to comment without consulting his attorney.
The complaint accuses defendants — including unidentified battery vendors and manufacturers that could be named later — of negligence and violating several consumer protections laws regarding product design and a responsibility to warn consumers of potential hazards.
Giddens is seeking an unspecified amount of actual and punitive damages.
Eve Energy North America manager John Wu said he also hadn't been served a copy of the suit. However, Wu said, the company had "no relationship with I-Vape Clouds, no business activities or customers in New Mexico and does not sell the type of lithium-ion batteries used in e-cigarettes mentioned in the complaint."
After reviewing a copy of the complaint, Wu later said, "We are sympathizing what happened on plaintiff Jacqueline Ochoa Giddens and hope she is doing well. However, Eve Energy North American has nothing to do with this case."
You’re not supposed to leave charging batteries unsupervised. Why does a defective battery mean the vape company is responsible? If you put defective batteries in a tv remote and it catches on fire, that’s not the tv manufacturer’s fault.
