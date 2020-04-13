A Santa Fe woman has filed a lawsuit against Meow Wolf, alleging her children were injured at a 2018 block party hosted by the arts and entertainment company when a rented bounce house was overturned by the wind, trapping them underneath.
Anita Vargas did not say in her personal injury complaint filed Friday in state District Court specifically how her children were hurt.
Vargas' attorney, Michael G. Duran, declined to comment Monday except to say the injuries were "serious enough that we felt we need to file a lawsuit."
Right after the incident, Vargas posted a picture on Facebook of her son, showing his bruised and bloody face. She wrote that he had "lots of scrapes [and] bruises and a broken nose.”
Vargas said in the post that her children “will never be the same from this.”
Amazing Jumps LLC, the Albuquerque business that owned the bounce house, also is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which says the company should have known the inflatable structure — in the shape of a castle — was dangerous because it wasn't properly secured.
The company declined to comment on the pending litigation Monday.
A spokesperson for Meow Wolf didn't respond to an email seeking comment Monday.
At the time, co-founder Vince Kadlubek said the accident was caused by a "dust devil" that came out of nowhere.
Meow Wolf was “deeply sorry for this unexpected situation," Kadlubek said, adding, "as a token of our condolences to all the families and kids that were impacted by this dust devil, we will be offering lifetime passes to Meow Wolf for those families while we look further into this situation.”
Vargas seeks an unspecified amount of damages plus legal costs.
