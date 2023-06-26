A woman alleges in a new lawsuit against the Santa Fe County Commission her civil rights were violated earlier this year when comments she left on a Facebook page for the county sheriff’s office were deleted and she was blocked from the page.
Margery Albillar of Santa Fe says in her complaint, filed June 20 in state District Court, her comments were not obscene, profane or threatening and were removed solely because she “expressed a viewpoint that was critical of the Sheriff.” She accuses the county of violating her right to free speech.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office and a spokeswoman for the county both declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Albillar’s lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages and a court order prohibiting the county from “deleting comments and blocking users based on the viewpoint expressed.”
According to her complaint, the incident occurred in May after she put a comment on the Facebook page that included a link to an article titled “Give the Sheriff $40 and he will steal a home for Wall Street,” on the blog wallstreetstolemyhouse.com. The article accused the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office of participating in unlawful evictions.
Albillar, 62, is involved in a contentious eviction proceeding, she said in an interview Monday, and contributes to the blog. She and her adult son were evicted from their home in January by sheriff’s deputies. They were arrested about a month later and charged with breaking and entering after a bank liaison reported she and her son returned to the home and were living there again, she added.
Albillar said her comment in May was in response to a post about the promotion of one of the deputies who had participated in evicting her. Along with the blog link, who wrote, “only 16 weeks!! no wonder,” referring to the number of training hours sheriff’s deputies receive under constitutional law.
She said she intended to post the link daily to draw attention to the issue but refrained from commenting on Memorial Day out of respect. The next time she tried to comment on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, she realized she had been blocked, she said.
“I feel that the sheriff’s office deleting my blog post is just another instance, or more evidence showing the sheriff doesn’t know peoples’ constitutional rights, which is very sad in my opinion,” Albillar said. “I myself have taken classes at the community college specifically for knowing how to fight my foreclosure case. I probably have more knowledge about it than police do, which is very scary.”
The case comes six months after a Santa Fe man filed a lawsuit accusing State Historian Rob Martinez of violating his free-speech rights by deleting critical comments from Martinez’s official Facebook page and nearly a year after the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office agreed to pay $25,000 to settle a similar lawsuit filed by real estate developer Aaron Borrego.
Borrego’s complaint alleged he was blocked from the District Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page after posting comments critical of District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ handling of the prosecution of defendants accused of helping to pull down the Plaza obelisk in October 2021.
A spokeswoman from Carmack-Altwies’ office said at the time she was advised to agree to the settlement by the state Risk Management Division “despite there being legal and factual defenses” because the cost of the settlement would be less expensive than litigating the case.
Attorney Kenneth Stalter, who represents Albillar, also represented Borrego.
Stalter said Monday he hadn’t yet decided how much Albillar’s case might be worth.
He said he planned to gather more information through discovery, or the evidence-sharing process, about who was making decisions about the sheriff’s office Facebook account and whether the same thing had happened to other posters before doing so.