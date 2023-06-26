A woman alleges in a new lawsuit against the Santa Fe County Commission her civil rights were violated earlier this year when comments she left on a Facebook page for the county sheriff’s office were deleted and she was blocked from the page.

Margery Albillar of Santa Fe says in her complaint, filed June 20 in state District Court, her comments were not obscene, profane or threatening and were removed solely because she “expressed a viewpoint that was critical of the Sheriff.” She accuses the county of violating her right to free speech.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office and a spokeswoman for the county both declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Recommended for you