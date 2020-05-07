The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and Pojoaque tribal police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that injured a 36-year-old woman.
The woman was shot twice in the parking lot of the Pojoaque Supermarket and suffered "significant injuries," said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to 911 calls around 5 p.m., Ríos said. The woman was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment.
It is still unknown whether the woman was a tribal member, Ríos said.
A woman at the Pueblo of Pojoaque Police Department said the agency is assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation.
Ríos would not confirm whether there was a suspect in the case but said the sheriff's office is "conducting the investigation and looking at all possibilities regarding the incident."
He said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the sheriff's office at 505-428-3720.
