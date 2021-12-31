Lorraine Knorr says she’s entering the new year with no home and few belongings after her parked trailer was stolen in December in Santa Fe.
Knorr, 49, said that while she was waiting for her New Mexico camp host job to resume in February, she visited friends in Florida. While she was gone, she said, she had an acquaintance take her 2012 Jayco Eagle Super Lite to a business for a tire change, with plans for someone else to pick it up.
That person didn’t come in time, and Knorr said she learned in early December the trailer she’d been living in had been stolen. Santa Fe police have reported little progress in the case.
The trailer contained practical belongings such as warm winter coats and heirlooms such as her grandmother’s wedding ring, Knorr said.
“My dead father’s ashes are in there,” she said. “All my pictures, from when I was married to the birth of my kids. It’s like a fire, like I literally lost my entire life.”
Knorr doesn’t have a truck or car for towing her trailer and said she relied mostly on a friend’s vehicle to move it from place to place. Her insurance will cover up to $20,000 for the trailer and $5,000 for the personal items inside, but Knorr estimated that more than $50,000 worth of belongings was stolen.
Quinn Tire owner Dan Kemano told The New Mexican that after his employees finished putting tires on the vehicle Dec. 3, they weren’t able to keep it inside the shop overnight and no one came to pick it up, so it sat in the lot.
Kemano said that because catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise at the shop, he usually has someone watch over the parking lot at night. The man keeping watch that night didn’t hear any unusual noises, Kemano said.
“This is the first time in the seven years that I’ve been here that anything like that’s happened,” he said. “It was kind of weird.”
Knorr said she had moved to New Mexico in June from Nipawin, Saskatchewan, a town of about 4,000 more than 300 miles north of the U.S. border. She was born in the U.S. but spent much of her childhood in Canada, she said. Her passport was in the trailer, along with the vehicle’s title.
She’s holding out hope police will find her RV with everything intact.
“My second best would be for someone to bring my personal items anywhere,” she said in tears. “I don’t know, just bring them back.”
If found u Documents provided by trailer owner Lorraine Knorr show the trailer’s license plate reads 58588RVC. Anyone with information about the trailer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710.
