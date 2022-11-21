TAOS — A violent dog attack is said to have injured a visitor to Taos earlier this month as she and her husband returned to the Mabel Dodge Luhan House.

Scottsdale, Ariz., artist Madeline Smidt, 80, said she and her husband were walking down Morada Lane when a dog, which she identified as a pit bull, charged them. The animal circled the couple and bit Smidt’s leg, she said. She said the dog came from a nearby resident’s front yard, where more dogs were gathered, noting the dog that attacked her was not bound by a leash.

The couple said they returned to their lodging, dialed 911, and Smidt was admitted to Holy Cross Medical Center. Because the dog's rabies vaccination status was not known, Smidt had to undergo rabies treatment immediately; physicians told her the wound could not immediately be sutured due to risk of infection.

