TAOS — A violent dog attack is said to have injured a visitor to Taos earlier this month as she and her husband returned to the Mabel Dodge Luhan House.
Scottsdale, Ariz., artist Madeline Smidt, 80, said she and her husband were walking down Morada Lane when a dog, which she identified as a pit bull, charged them. The animal circled the couple and bit Smidt’s leg, she said. She said the dog came from a nearby resident’s front yard, where more dogs were gathered, noting the dog that attacked her was not bound by a leash.
The couple said they returned to their lodging, dialed 911, and Smidt was admitted to Holy Cross Medical Center. Because the dog's rabies vaccination status was not known, Smidt had to undergo rabies treatment immediately; physicians told her the wound could not immediately be sutured due to risk of infection.
Smidt eventually returned to Scottsdale, where she underwent further medical treatment for her injuries.
Taos police investigated the incident and determined the dog was not a stray, Smidt said, adding it had been two years since the animal's owner had kept up with the dog’s annual rabies vaccinations. Because of this, the victim was required to receive four additional rabies shots. Smidt has undergone the full course of her rabies treatment.
A marathon runner and avid tennis player, Smidt said she fears her days of 5K runs and lap swimming have come to an end.
“I feel like my life is over,” Smidt said. “I’m a very healthy person, and that all changed from one minute to the next.”
Smidt's daughter, Stephanie Sherman, said it will take at least three months for her mother's leg to fully heal. Sherman said while the attack was reported to the authorities, she felt little action was taken.
The dog is with its owner and not allowed to leave the property, Sherman said, adding the owner was unaware of the situation when it occurred.
Neither Taos Police Chief John Wentz nor Taos County Animal Control responded to requests for comment last week.
Taos County has had a string of dog attacks in recent years, but most incidents have been related to stray dogs. Liam Hughes, executive director at Stray Hearts in Taos, said the local stray dog population is out of control, with its numbers rising rapidly.
Hughes said one reason for the rise in Taos County’s stray population is related to the coronavirus pandemic, when many spay and neuter clinics halted their services and shelters experienced scarcity in resources and staff.
Hughes added there is a lack of education surrounding topics of neutering and feral animals.
“There is a big problem here in the county,” Hughes said, “and it’s going to take a large effort and multiple agencies to figure out a solution.”