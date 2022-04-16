A New York Times bestselling children's book author and illustrator seeks help ensuring the safe return of 20 original penguin illustrations that were stolen from her vehicle this month.
Gianna Marino said Thursday the drawings for her latest book, Waiting for Mama, and a tool bag were taken from her unlocked vehicle in the late evening April 2. Marino said she's completing a move from California to a property in Colorado and is staying in Santa Fe through June at a friend's house on San Salvador Lane.
Marino said the artwork likely won't fetch a hefty price at any pawnshops or consignment stores but it carries a high level of sentimental value for the experienced author.
She said Waiting for Mama, her 16th book, was dedicated to her late mother and father and is about the bond that grows between parent and child.
"It's just so personal," she said. "It is not worth anything to anyone but me."
Marino said she figured the work, which involved about six months' worth of painting, would be nicely hidden between the vehicle's hatch, but she awakened to find her car had been rummaged through.
Marino said she filed a report with the Santa Fe Police Department shortly after and is searching pawnshops, consignment shops, galleries and the internet for her lost art.
Marino said she's usually vigilant about locking her door, having grown up in San Francisco, but happened to forget that evening.
"Who would think that in one night, in a semi-quiet neighborhood, that it would happen?" she said.
Marino, who gained additional fame for illustrating Chelsea Clinton's children's book on endangered animals, Don't Let Them Disappear, said she usually keeps all of her original artwork, making this recent theft even more concerning.
"It's just a violation," she said.
Marino said she's offering a reward but no one has called to offer any leads.
The 20 illustrations are gouache on paper works and approximately 11 inches by 25 inches and have the year, title of the book and Marino's name on the art.
Anyone with information is asked to call Marino at 415-577-3328 or Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.