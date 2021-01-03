Santa Fe County firefighters rescued a woman who fell and struck her head while mountain biking Saturday north of Santa Fe.
A rescue crew was sent to the Diabolo Canyon Recreation Area off Old Buckman Road just after 11 a.m., said Carmelina Hart, a Santa Fe County spokeswoman.
"They were near the river, so the crew utilized a [rescue apparatus] to get them out," Hart said.
The woman was taken to a hospital, but authorities did not have details on her condition.
