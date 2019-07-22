Woman remembered as driving force behind Santa Fe Botanical Garden

Linda Milbourn wanted the Santa Fe Botanical Garden to serve as a museum of nature for its visitors.
“Every museum has its collection,” the former executive and managing director of the garden said in July 2012. “And our collection is a living collection.”
Milbourn died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 65 on July 13. Friends recall a private woman who exuded a sense of quiet leadership and whose humor and love of life drove every project she worked on. She most recently served as president and CEO of the New Mexico Community Foundation, a nonprofit that helps provide resources for community initiatives around the state. The entity just changed its name to the New Mexico Foundation.
Many people involved in the creation of the garden — which features native plants and trees as well as works by local artists — credit Milbourn’s focus and determination for getting the job done.
“She talked about wanting to bring something beautiful to the culture of Santa Fe,” said W. Gary Smith, who designed the garden. “She understood that a garden provides a kind of personal experience that no other place can provide.”
“She was a very humble person, very low key,” said Jenny Parks, CEO of the Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation and a former CEO and president of the New Mexico Community Foundation. “She was not going to be the flash in the room or call attention to herself. She had a knack for paying attention to the details and yet always keep the big picture in mind.”
David Henkel, board chairman for New Mexico Foundation, said until illness prevented her from continuing, Milbourn pushed the organization to both buy its own building — which, he said, just happened — and to rebrand its name and image so people did not confuse it with other community foundations.
“One of the things that made her work well at the community foundation was her appreciation for the kind of work the rest of the staff did,” he said. “She was perceptive of people’s strengths and weaknesses on the job and tried to help people get better at what they did.”
Those who worked with Milbourn said she rarely talked about her childhood or her personal life. She even kept her illness to herself, they said.
Milbourn was born on Dec. 26, 1953, and raised in Wheaton, Ill., before she moved to California to earn a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Dominican University of California. Though her initial career was in the commercial banking industry, friends said she loved designing gardens, so she next studied landscape architecture at the University of California at Berkeley. She later became general manager of Magic Gardens Nursery in Berkeley before moving to Santa Fe in 2002.
Shortly thereafter, she went to work as an assistant to the leadership team of the Santa Fe Botanical Garden. She later became the executive director and later the managing director.
The nonprofit botanical gardens’ master plan was approved by the city in 2011, and Milbourn and others went to work shaping the vision for the site. Smith, who was involved in the creation of that master plan, said when Milbourn first took him on a tour of the proposed site in the Museum Hill area, he thought, “How on earth can I turn this barren, washed-out arroyo into a garden?”
Years later, he recalled with a laugh that Milbourn told him she could see the “color drain from my face” as he considered the challenge in front of them.
But Milbourn put together a strong team of experts who understood the plants of the region and how the landscape could be transformed into a beautiful, multi-colored environment that exuded a quiet place of peace, Smith said.
As a result, he added, “People will come to this garden for ages and get to feel the kind of joy that only a garden knows how to give.”
Milbourn is survived by her mother and stepfather, Joan and Dave Beckies, her brother William Holden III, her stepmother Gloria Holden and several nephews. The family plans a private memorial service at a later date.