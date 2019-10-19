Santa Fe police said an armed woman was arrested Saturday morning after throwing rocks at a house, fleeing the scene and then prompting a crisis negotiation following a vehicular crash.
Capt. Paul Joye, a spokesman for the department, said a call came in at 9:05 a.m. reporting a woman was breaking windows at a home on Calle Ensenada. A person inside the home had filed a restraining order against the woman, according to officers.
Before police arrived, Joye said, the woman, whose identity has not been released, fled in a black Hyundai.
Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over at Yucca Street and Zia Road. Joye said the driver did stop and crashed into a stopped vehicle. No one was injured in the crash. When officers approached the woman’s car, Joye said, they found her armed with a handgun.
“It’s believed she had a gun pointed to her head and our officers engaged in a crisis negotiation and had the woman in custody by 9:30,” Joye said.
He said the woman will face charges of aggravated stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges for criminal damages and reckless driving.
