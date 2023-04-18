State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Tuesday ordered a Santa Fe woman serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder to be released from a women's prison and transferred to the Santa Fe County jail after the New Mexico Court of Appeals overturned her conviction.

A public defender asked the judge to release Beverly Melendez from incarceration, citing the appellate court's reversal of her conviction in February, but Sommer refused, noting Melendez doesn't yet have a place to live and a court order for her detention until trial remains in place.

Police arrested Melendez, 68, in 2019 after she pointed a shotgun over a wall in her backyard and fired a shot into a gathering in her neighbors' yard on Hopewell Street, killing 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay.

