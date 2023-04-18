State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Tuesday ordered a Santa Fe woman serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree murder to be released from a women's prison and transferred to the Santa Fe County jail after the New Mexico Court of Appeals overturned her conviction.
A public defender asked the judge to release Beverly Melendez from incarceration, citing the appellate court's reversal of her conviction in February, but Sommer refused, noting Melendez doesn't yet have a place to live and a court order for her detention until trial remains in place.
Police arrested Melendez, 68, in 2019 after she pointed a shotgun over a wall in her backyard and fired a shot into a gathering in her neighbors' yard on Hopewell Street, killing 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay.
A jury convicted Melendez of second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon in May 2021, and Sommer sentenced her in July 2021 to 10 years in prison.
The Appellate Division of the statewide Law Offices of the Public Defender filed an appeal on Melendez's behalf in November 2021, arguing in part the District Court — represented by Sommer, who presided over the trial — had erred in denying Melendez's motion to suppress statements she made to a Santa Fe police officer who pressed her for answers after she'd asked for an attorney.
The Court of Appeals ruled in her favor.
"The detective in this case failed to honor Defendant's unequivocal request for counsel," Court of Appeals Judge Zachary Ives wrote in the opinion, which also was signed by Judges J. Miles Hanisee and Jane Yohalem.
Assistant District Attorney Ramon Carrillo argued during Tuesday's hearing more formal arrangements must be made before Melendez is released.
"Yes, her conviction has been overturned, but prior to conviction the court imposed a no-bond hold … because of the danger to the community," Carrillo said. "The state is asking she be held until the new trial occurs or some kind of plea agreement is put in place."
Sommer agreed and said she also has learned Melendez's prior residence, next door to scene of the crime, was no longer available to her and she had not secured a new place to live.
"I would need some sort of proposal on where she is going to live. She can’t just be released … with no place to live in the community," the judge said.
"At this point, it’s the same case, so the no-bond hold is still in place," she added.
She told public defender Evan Stivers, "If you’d like me to reconsider that, then I’d like some ideas on how we can keep the community safe."
Stiver's argued it was difficult for his office to assist Melendez with a "reentry plan" when she was being held in a state prison.
Sommer directed Stivers to draft documents ordering Melendez to be released from prison and held in the county jail for the time being.
"Then I'm happy to listen to some arguments regarding options," Sommer said.
The case against Melendez will start anew.
“After an appeal excluding evidence, it is always up to the State to assess whether it has enough evidence remaining to go through another trial, and certainly they have the option to negotiate a plea or may recognize the need to dismiss the charges," appellate defender Kim Chavez Cook said in a statement sent by a spokeswoman.
JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, wrote in an email Tuesday, "We will retry this case."