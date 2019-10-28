Investigators believe that a 59-year-old woman who died in a fire in her Santa Fe apartment early Saturday may have started the blaze herself, police reports say.
Police have not yet released the identity of the woman, whose body was found in a back bedroom of her second-floor apartment in the Los Piñones Apartment Homes complex at 825 Calle Mejia shortly after flames were seen by neighbors at about 7:30 a.m., according to the reports.
A police detective told officers that the woman left a suicide note in the apartment complex, the reports say.
In the reports, residents who spoke with officers painted a picture of a troubled woman who rarely interacted with other residents. Some said they often heard her ranting to herself and suspected she may have been mentally unstable.
The reports are preliminary and police and fire officials have not announced an official cause of the fire, which displaced several residents from their homes.
According to the reports, a 28-year-old woman who lived nearby had been walking her dog behind one of the apartment buildings and saw the 59-year-old woman inside her apartment on a couch that was on fire. The resident told police that she yelled at the woman to get out of the building and then called 911.
After speaking with the dispatcher, the woman continued to yell for the woman in the burning apartment to leave, and watched as she got up from the couch and moved farther into her apartment, the police reports say.
As flames and black smoke began to pour from the apartment complex, police arrived and began evacuating nearby residents.
An officer kicked open the door of the burning apartment and called out, but no response was heard, the reports say. At the same time “a small rupture” blew flames and black smoke from the home’s balcony windows, and another officer on scene reported hearing a woman’s screams before a second rupture emerged from the apartment.
The officer said that when he pushed open the door he “was hit with a cloud of black smoke to the face,” and started coughing and yelling for anyone inside to leave. The officer ran back to his patrol vehicle and saw the fire beginning to engulf the building.
As officers ran to nearby apartments and began pounding on doors and telling residents to leave, two residents were screaming from a second-floor balcony, the reports say. At that time, the fire had increased rapidly and was engulfing the third floor of the building. Both people jumped from the second floor and were escorted safely away.
The reports say two residents, a male and female, were hospitalized for minor injuries — though it is not clear from the reports whether they were the same two who jumped from the balcony. Officers on scene were examined by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
Fire Department Assistant Chief Phil Martinez said Monday that firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly and then discovered the deceased woman inside the apartment. Firefighters rescued two residents by ladder, one from a second-story window and the other from a third-floor balcony, he said.
Two of the eight units in the building were destroyed, and the other six sustained smoke damage, Martinez said.
