An attack in late July in a pedestrian tunnel left a Santa Fe woman with a black eye and a handprint on the back of her neck where a man had grabbed her.
When he passed by on a bicycle, in the tunnel under the busy intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road, he gave her a "bad feeling," the woman said in an interview Tuesday.
But she continued walking.
Then he got off his bicycle and began following her on foot.
"The next thing I know, he pushed me down," the woman said. "I hit my eye on my knee, that's how forceful it was."
The woman, who asked that her name not be published, said she hasn't walked through the tunnel since the attack.
The July 29 assault, in the middle of the afternoon, was one of three such incidents in or around the tunnel in the past couple of months, Santa Fe police records show.
A woman and teenage boy recently were assaulted near the tunnel, a police report says.
A father called police to report a man had approached his teenage son by the tunnel and began talking to the boy while rubbing his own genitals.
While the man never touched the boy, the father told police, he asked the boy how old he was and what he was doing later that day.
City spokeswoman Kristine Mihelcic said a rape was reported in nearby Railyard Park on Aug. 14.
The woman who reported the July 29 attack called police that day, and Officer Jairo De Paz came by her home to speak with her.
"The officer was super kind, very respectful," the woman said, "but he said this is a common problem and I shouldn't be walking in the tunnel.
"It felt like a cop out," she added. "As someone who relies on pedestrian walkways and city sidewalks, 'Just don't go there' is not a solution."
After the attack, the woman said, she immediately blamed herself and questioned why she had gone into the tunnel when the man's presence had made her uncomfortable. But she came to understand the blame belongs squarely on her attacker, she said.
She also holds the city accountable.
"It happened to me. It could happen to anybody," she said. "It has happened to other women and nothing has been done, and I think it's because it is easier to say the victim did something wrong than to actually fix the problem."
The woman decided to collaborate with a friend to create warning signs near the tunnel for other women walking there.
They spray-painted brightly colored squares on the walkway with the words "Ladies be careful: This path is not safe."
Her friend thought it might "cathartic" for her to do something to help, the woman said. "It seemed like my words were falling on deaf ears."
But city crews painted over the signs last week, leaving her feeling upset because officials still had not found a solution to make the area safer.
Mihelcic said in an email Tuesday workers removed the warnings when they were cleaning up graffiti.
The Santa Fe Police Department has increased bicycle patrols in the area, and officers are trying to patrol the tunnel as often as possible, Mihelcic added.
The tunnel has lighting, and the police department has been discussing the possible installation of a surveillance camera system, she said. Such security measures also may be installed in a pedestrian tunnel scheduled to be built in the next three years under St. Michael's Drive, Mihelcic said.
Some residents have complained that safety issues at the St. Francis tunnel are good reasons for the city to scrap its plans for the one on St. Michael's.
The woman said she sent a letter to all city councilors and Mayor Alan Webber about her attack, and the only two to respond were Councilors Signe Lindell and Renee Villarreal.
Lindell said Tuesday she is against pedestrian and bicycle tunnels under busy roadways "because of incidents exactly like this."
"I think they're dangerous. I think they allow perpetrators to prey upon people," she said.
The city receives federal money to build such tunnels, Lindell said, but she "would rather not take the federal money. I don't care if these can be built for free."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.