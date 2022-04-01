TAOS — A jury in Taos found Desiree Lensegrav guilty on five charges Friday connected to the kidnapping and murder of Ranchos de Taos resident Joseph Morgas in 2019.
The trial ended Friday afternoon after three days of witness testimony and examination. After just an hour and a half of deliberations, the jury came back with its verdict.
Lensegrav, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder; first-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit murder, a second-degree felony; and two third-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence that Lensegrav helped cover up Morgas’ body and threw evidence into the Rio Grande.
Another count of tampering with evidence accused her of hiding a rope believed to be used in the crime. That charge was dropped Thursday after Lensegrav’s attorney, Anna Aragon, made a motion asking for a directed verdict.
Lensegrav took the stand in her own defense Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, and was the only witness Aragon called. Lensegrav maintained her innocence, saying she had only wanted her husband, Aram Montoya, to beat up Morgas because, she said, Morgas had threatened to report her to child protective services for purchasing cocaine from a local drug dealer.
Montoya was charged with first-degree murder in a separate case and accepted a life sentence plus 22 years in September for his part in the crime.
While Lensegrav said Montoya was the key actor in Morgas' killing, state prosecutors Cosme Ripol and Emily Dewhurst convinced the jury she was responsible for Morgas' death.
The state relied on a witness to Morgas' kidnapping as well as a recorded confession from Lensegrav that Montoya had provided to law enforcement, among other pieces of evidence.
Sentencing for Lensegrav will be held at a later date.
