A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stealing a car from a local dealership and leading New Mexico State Police officers on a chase along southbound Interstate 25.
Anika Colbert, 21, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, car theft and criminal damage to property.
According to a Santa Fe police report, Sweet Motor Sales owner Jack Jason and his wife, Linda Gregory, met the woman at the dealership Saturday morning to look at a Chevrolet Spark.
The car wouldn't start, so Jason used a jump pack to get it running, he told police. When he closed the hood, he said, Colbert drove it in reverse, hit a garage door and then drove forward into Jason.
Jason got on top of the car's hood, he said, and attempted to get Colbert to stop, but she instead repeatedly accelerated and then hit the brakes to make him fall off.
Gregory tried to open the driver's-side door and then called 911, the police report said.
Jason told police he eventually was thrown from the hood of the car. He was not seriously injured, according to the report.
Colbert struck a vehicle as she was leaving the dealership's parking lot and driving onto Cerrillos Road, the report said.
A Santa Fe officer put out an alert to area law enforcement about the Spark, and a state police officer began pursuing it on southbound I-25. Colbert finally stopped and attempted to flee on foot, but state police were able to detain her, the report said.
A tow truck returned the car to Sweet Motor Sales, according to the report.
Colbert told an officer she had made mistakes, the report said. She declined to elaborate until she could speak with her attorney.
She was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear May 6 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, according to court records.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"She was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear May 6 in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court." Anyone want to bet that she is a NO SHOW for court on the 6th?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.