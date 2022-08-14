breaking Woman dies in police custody in Santa Fe By Sean P. Thomas sthomas@sfnewmexican.com Sean Thomas Reporter Author email Aug 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of woman while in Santa Fe Police Department custody on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning tweet from the state agency.Details are currently slim, but according to the tweet, the incident occurred sometime on Saturday at 1098 Willow Way, off of Agua Fria Street. The incident is currently under investigation. New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe police did not respond to requests for further comment Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sean Thomas Reporter Author email Follow Sean Thomas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesChange to New Mexico liquor law 'wildly successful' for businessesAlbuquerque police arrest man in fatal shootings of Muslim menSuspect in Albertsons Market robbery arrested after high-speed chaseSanta Fe man found shot to death at Ragle ParkManager of Santa Fe airport resigns, citing ‘lack of trust’Pojoaque is first pueblo in New Mexico to open cannabis dispensaryFirst Serve New Mexico set to build $12 million tennis, tutoring centerTexas man camping in Glorieta bitten by bearSanta Fe liquor store owners say outlawing mini bottles has little impactSolar farm proposed south of city could power 23,300 homes in New Mexico ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus A small town, a new chief and a return to normal Building Santa Fe A Parade of Homes marches on Ringside Seat Councilor sues own town; mayor says bring it on Tales of Tails During thunderstorms, my dog visits our neighbors