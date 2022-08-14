New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of woman while in Santa Fe Police Department custody on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning tweet from the state agency.

Details are currently slim, but according to the tweet, the incident occurred sometime on Saturday at 1098 Willow Way, off of Agua Fria Street. 

The incident is currently under investigation. New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe police did not respond to requests for further comment Sunday.

