Woman dies at Santa Fe County jail, first inmate death of 2023 By Nathan Lederman nlederman@sfnewmexican.com Nathan Lederman Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Isabel Alvarez Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail died Wednesday morning, the first jail death of 2023. County spokeswoman Cindy McKee confirmed in an email that 42-year-old Isabel Alvarez died at the jail at 8:57 a.m. She said next of kin had been notified as of Wednesday afternoon."Like all incidents of this magnitude, we cannot comment further until an investigation has been completed," McKee said.Online jail records state Alvarez was booked into the facility Monday for failing to pay court fines and failure to appear at a hearing. This is a developing story. Check back here for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesWebber: NMSU's fall from grace is stunningWalgreens acquires Pharmaca and will close all pharmacies, including Santa FeFilm industry figures say commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia helps make Santa Fe great place to filmIconik Coffee Roasters expanding to former Discount Tire storeSanta Fe animal shelter's Cat resale store burglarized; police say they lack evidenceCity trying new ways to bring down high vacancy rateAffordable housing trumps open space in City Council decision on South Meadows projectFire crew's all-day battle can't save Chimayó post officeWidow testifies about night husband was killed as trial beginsNew Mexico House of Representatives passes gun storage law Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Magic Table Prepare a mouth-watering steak without the grill Baking Above It All Raising the bar on cookies Ringside Seat An idealist takes another swing at closed primaries Commentary Webber: NMSU's fall from grace is stunning