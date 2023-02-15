An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail died Wednesday morning, the first jail death of 2023. 

County spokeswoman Cindy McKee confirmed in an email that 42-year-old Isabel Alvarez died at the jail at 8:57 a.m. She said next of kin had been notified as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Like all incidents of this magnitude, we cannot comment further until an investigation has been completed," McKee said.