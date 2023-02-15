An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail died Wednesday morning, the first jail death of 2023.
County spokeswoman Cindy McKee confirmed in an email that 42-year-old Isabel Alvarez died at the jail at 8:57 a.m. She said next of kin had been notified Wednesday afternoon.
"Like all incidents of this magnitude, we cannot comment further until an investigation has been completed," McKee said.
Alvarez was booked into the jail Monday, according to the facility's online records. Online court records show a bench warrant was issued July 7 after her failure to appear at an arraignment on a charge of battery on a household member stemming from an incident in May. She also owed $180 in fines and fees at the time of her death stemming from a 2021 unlawful taking of a motor vehicle charge. A payment plan for her fees was filed Dec. 7.
Warden Derek Williams said he could not provide details about Alvarez's death.
"Not only do I not have all the full details yet, as we just had this loss this morning. It's standard county policy not to comment on those types of things that could be litigated," Williams said.
Deputy County Manager Elias Bernardino said county and jail officials have been looking into implementing technologies at the jail that could help "prevent as many loss of lives as possible."
An example Bernardino mentioned is a Wi-Fi network that was installed in the facility two weeks ago which, the county hopes, will be robust enough to penetrate the brick walls inside the jail pods where inmates are housed. While the network is still in the "quality assurance phase," Bernardino said one idea to help keep inmates safer which may be possible with the Wi-Fi network could be electronic watches tracking their health.
"Consider … an [Apple Watch] concept that the inmate wears, and it monitors your heart rate, and we have the capability to have kind of like an iPad where the detention officer is monitoring their oxygen level, their heart rate level, and it puts some type of alerts" to help mitigate safety incidents relating to inmates' health, Bernardino said.
Bernardino said there is no timetable for when such measures might be instituted, but added the county is also thinking about ways to use technology to address problems other than inmates' immediate physical health.
"It's way beyond just the health component. It's the individual as a whole, and [trying] to tackle the substance abuse, alcoholism and mental health, behavioral health and so forth," Bernardino said. "We're really focusing on a pretty big project to really focus on these at-risk populations."
Williams said his facility has a dedicated medical and behavioral health staff for inmates, and said a review is performed after an inmate dies in the facility to see if anything could have been done differently by jail staff to save the person. However, he said at times inmates enter the facility in such poor health, often due to drug use, that it becomes an obstacle "just to keep them stable and try to revive their health again."
Williams added, it's "heartbreaking and it's extremely frustrating" when he hears conversation within the broader Santa Fe community suggesting he and his staff do not properly care for the inmates.
"Some of the staff that I have there, especially the medical and behavioral health staff, they're some of the most passionate, dedicated people I've experienced in my last 26 years," Williams said. "I'm telling you, this team is — every time there's a loss, that team really — they take hard to it. They really do."