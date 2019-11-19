A 31-year-old woman claims in a lawsuit filed this week that the late billionaire sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein raped her at his ranch south of Santa Fe when she was 15 years old.
The woman — a Michigan native identified only as “Jane Doe 15” — said at a Los Angeles news conference Monday that she was introduced to Epstein by her older sister in New York when she was visiting on a trip with her high school drama club.
“Epstein took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands and smiling with celebrities and political leaders,” the woman said.
Epstein died in jail in New York by suspected suicide in August. He was being held on multiple charges of trafficking underage girls in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005.
The latest suit was filed in New York federal court against Epstein’s estate.
