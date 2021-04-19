A woman charged with robbery almost exactly two years ago is suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint Saturday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.
Nicholette Miera, 30, was charged with one count of armed robbery after allegedly holding a gun to her friend's brother after asking for money.
The alleged victim said he had gotten a ride from his sister with Miera to a location on Espinacitas Street. When they got out of the car and were talking, Miera asked to borrow money from the man, according to the complaint.
When the man looked up, Miera pointed a handgun at him, asked for his wallet and everything in his pockets, then ran away. The man said he only knew Miera as "Facebook friends" and had seen her around through mutual friends.
Miera was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.
My God, this will be this girls 19th arrest... Clearly our judges are not doing their jobs.
