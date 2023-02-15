A Las Vegas, N.M., woman accused of punching a West Las Vegas High School wrestling coach in the face during a Jan. 21 match is facing a fourth-degree felony charge.
Tammy Archuleta, 33, who is charged with battery on a school employee, told police she punched the coach after an argument in the bleachers in which she accused the coach of having an affair with her husband, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.
Archuleta said her problems with the coach stemmed from "an ongoing issue with weeks of it building up."
The coach had threatened her and pointed in her face right before she threw the punch, she said, according to the statement of probable cause.
Police arrived at the gym around 11:55 a.m. Jan. 21 in response to a report of the incident and talked to the wrestling coach, who denied having an affair and said she defended herself during the altercation after Archuleta threw the first punch.
School employees had separated the two after a confrontation at the gym's entrance, according to the coach's account in the statement of probable cause. The coach said Archuleta approached her father in the bleachers after the initial confrontation.
The coach's father and sister told officers Archuleta threw the first punch. A juvenile showed officers a video of the altercation that showed Archuleta punch the coach, according to the statement of probable cause.
Video provided to police by West Las Vegas School District Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez also confirmed Archuleta threw the first punch, the statement says, adding the coach got into another altercation with a man outside the gym shortly after the incident. It does not provide more details.
Archuleta is scheduled to appear at an arraignment March 14 in San Miguel County Magistrate Court, according to online court records.