A Las Vegas, N.M., woman accused of punching a West Las Vegas High School wrestling coach in the face during a Jan. 21 match is facing a fourth-degree felony charge.

Tammy Archuleta, 33, who is charged with battery on a school employee, told police she punched the coach after an argument in the bleachers in which she accused the coach of having an affair with her husband, according to a statement of probable cause filed Tuesday in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

Archuleta said her problems with the coach stemmed from "an ongoing issue with weeks of it building up."