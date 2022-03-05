An Albuquerque woman has been charged with murder for allegedly fabricating her kidnapping, leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter.
Jeannine Jaramillo, 46, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Wednesday crash, New Mexico State Police announced at a Saturday evening news conference in Santa Fe. Those killed were Officer Robert Duran, 43, of Rio Rancho and veteran firefighter Frank Lovato, 62, of Las Vegas.
It’s the first time since 1933 that a Santa Fe police officer was killed in the line of duty, records show.
Jaramillo faces life in prison if convicted, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said during the news conference. Jaramillo is also charged with homicide by vehicle, receiving stolen property, aggravated fleeing and tampering with evidence.
“Jaramillo was driving a stolen vehicle, and she caused the collision that killed Mr. Duran and Mr. Lovato,” Carmack-Altwies said. “Jeannine Jaramillo must answer to the charges of first-degree murder.”
Initial reports indicated that a man had kidnapped Jaramillo at knifepoint from an apartment complex near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. Police said they later determined Jaramillo made up the story and was driving the car that led police on a wrong-way chase on Interstate 25.
Two police vehicles, two civilian vehicles and the stolen car allegedly driven by Jaramillo crashed near the Old Pecos Trail exit. According to witnesses and Jaramillo, who was treated for minor injuries at a hospital, an unidentified man fled the area on foot. He was described as wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
Santa Fe police Officer Julian Norris said he only saw a female driver in the car and saw no one else exit the vehicle, according to court records. Jaramillo’s DNA was found on the driver’s side airbag, Carmack-Altwies said.
Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh said state police do not know the motive behind Jaramillo allegedly telling a woman at the apartment complex that she was being kidnapped. As a result, the woman called 911.
The 2019 Chevy Malibu driven by Jaramillo was stolen Monday from a mobile home park off Grand Avenue in Las Vegas, city police Chief Antonio Salazar said Saturday.
Loreinna Trujillo of Las Vegas told The New Mexican she was warming up the car to take her children to school around 7:30 a.m. when it was stolen. It’s not known if Jaramillo stole the car, Salazar said.
“I’m just thankful neither of my kids was in the vehicle,” Trujillo said.
The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office charged Jaramillo after a high-speed chase in September, court records show. When she was arrested, records state, Jaramillo said a man had been holding a knife to her neck and forced her to flee.
Jaramillo told police the man had been wearing a red shirt, black pants and black hoodie, according to the report, but “it is believed there was only one occupant.”
Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss those charges a few weeks later, pending further investigation, but she was arrested again in October by a Cibola County detective investigating the theft of a CenturyLink bucket truck. That case was dismissed in November to allow for more investigation, court records show.
Jaramillo was arrested at 1:30 p.m. without incident in Albuquerque. She was booked into the Santa Fe County jail, where she remained Saturday night, jail logs showed.
Lets hope they lock her up for good this time. It appears she has gotten away with plenty of other crimes. It is sad that two people had to die to catch her.
