ChrystyneSanchez.jpg

Chrystyne Sanchez

The girlfriend of a Santa Fe wildland firefighter who was killed in February 2019 in an Albuquerque apartment complex has been indicted on a count of first-degree murder and other charges.

Chrystyne Sanchez is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Charles Christian Reid at the Chateau Apartments on Osuna Road Northeast, according to a motion filed in the 2nd Judicial District Court asking a judge to order her jailed until her trial.

Sanchez, 32, appeared for her arraignment remotely Tuesday from the Santa Fe County jail, where she has been held on unrelated charges involving a Home Depot robbery and chase. She is set to appear at the pretrial detention hearing Friday.

Popular in the Community