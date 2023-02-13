TAOS — A woman accused of masterminding a plot to lead four other adults and a group of children to carry out terrorist attacks on U.S. soil from a remote compound in Taos County pleaded guilty Friday to two charges in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Court records show 40-year-old Jany Leveille entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. and possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the U.S.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped five other charges that had been filed against her, including counts related to murder, terrorism and kidnapping.