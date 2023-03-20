State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington is planning to hold a murder trial in August for 20-year-old Kiara McCulley, who is accused of fatally stabbing Grace Jennings in October with a 3-foot sword. 

During a hearing Monday, state prosecutor Nancy Cortesi said McCulley faces a "a basic life sentence without parole," plus 15 years and a $10,000 fine if she is convicted of both counts against her.

McCulley and her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca, who is accused of persuading McCulley to kill 21-year-old Jennings, both are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.