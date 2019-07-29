Melynie Tyalan-Curtis, charged in September with the death of her 5-year-old stepson, pleaded not guilty Monday to seven additional charges — including criminal sexual penetration and multiple counts of child abuse — that were added against her earlier this month.
A state prosecutor argued Tyalan-Curtis should be taken back into custody in light of the new charges, which would add as many as 48 years to the maximum sentence she could receive if convicted.
But state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington rejected the motion Monday, saying the state had failed to prove no conditions of release short of incarceration could ensure the safety of the community.
Tyalan-Curtis, 21, had called 911 on Sept. 22 to report she had found her stepson, Jayden Curtis, unconscious in a bathtub.
The boy was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where medical personnel told police his injuries were not consistent with Tyalan-Curtis’ story that Jayden had drowned.
The boy had marks on his body suggesting abuse, authorities said, and appeared to have been choked to death. Jayden never recovered from his injuries, and his parents took him off life support Sept. 25.
Tyalan-Curtis was charged with intentional abuse of a child under 12 resulting in death, which carries a possible penalty of life in prison.
According to court records, she eventually confessed the boy hadn’t drowned in the bathtub, as she had claimed, and that she had “gotten angry with him and strangled him.”
The new charges accuse Tyalan-Curtis of having inflicted physical and sexual abuse on Jayden on multiple occasions in the two weeks before his death.
Until late last month, she was being held without bond in the Santa Fe County jail, in part because of a judge’s concern that she might harm herself. On June 24, she was released to house arrest on electronic monitoring, according to court records.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in October, but the judge pushed it back Monday until at least December in light of the new charges.